Odell Beckham Trades Barbs With Browns Defender on Social Media

Training camp can be a contentious time for a team, and it appears a bit of the competitive nature of practice spilled on to social media for the Cleveland Browns.

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward posted a photo from Browns practice with the caption, “Whenever I ride you know that my brothas ride.”

The post caught the attention of Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who quickly fired back with a comical response.

“Mannnn hell naaaaa!! That was a scoooop n score after the whistle,” OBJ wrote. Ward responded Yea scooped it right out the air.”

this exchange between Ward and OBJ 😂 pic.twitter.com/PsBItq2wve — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) August 21, 2020

Denzel Ward, Odell Beckham Have Mutual Respect for One Another

It was just some good-natured barbs between leaders on both sides of the ball. Ward has been complimentary of Beckham, who joined the Browns last offseason. Ward, who is now entering his third season, was excited to test his skills everyday in practice against wide receivers of Beckham and Jarvis Landry’s caliber.

“I love going against Odell, someone who’s going to compete, and he’s going to get me ready for the games,” Ward said. “We have a lot of conversations. I told him he’s going to be one of the reasons my game goes to the next level. I definitely enjoy (competing), and looking forward to going against him more and Jarvis (Landry) and a lot of those receivers.”

Beckham was equally complimentary of Ward.

“I personally think that he’s going to be a top, top corner,” Beckham said of Ward. “From what I’ve seen, we’re going to go at it every single day, and we’re going to get better. That’s what me and him talk about when we [have conversations]. I tell him, ‘If you have any questions, anything, you come ask me.’ I’m going to do the same. I’m going to walk up to you and be like, ‘What did you see on the route?’ What made you do this?′

“That’s how you get better. The quote ‘iron sharpens iron’ or whatever you want to call it, all I’ve known is ever to compete, so there’s never no hard feelings if we’re getting grabby. He might get grabby one play. I might push off the next play. It’s about competing. That’s what’s going to happen.”

Denzel Ward Feels He Has More Room to Grow

VideoVideo related to odell beckham trades barbs with browns defender on social media 2020-08-22T13:49:40-04:00

After being selected No. 4 overall in the 2018 draft, Ward made the Pro Bowl as a rookie, establishing himself as a top corner in the league. The Ohio State product collected three interceptions, 11 passes defensed, a forced fumble and 36 tackles.

“I feel that I had a decent season, not the season that I have in my mind when I set my goals and everything that I want to accomplish throughout the year, but I feel that I definitely produced throughout the season and did my job when I was out there on the field, made plays and helped my team,” Ward said this week. “I feel that I still have a lot more that I could do, prove and still give to this team to help this team win.”

Despite breaking the 1,000-yard barrier last season, Beckham did not live up to the wild expectations set for him. Beckham finished his first season in Cleveland with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. However, he was basically playing from behind from the get-go due to injuries.

READ NEXT: Lakers Veteran Roasted by Snoop Dogg After Loss to Blazers