Veteran Free Agent Offensive Lineman Visits Browns

The Cleveland Browns are still looking to add depth to their offensive line and welcomed veteran guard Ron Leary to their facilities on Wednesday for a visit.

Leary has played for Dallas and Denver in his career, starting 76 games. However, the Baton Rouge native has played 16 games just once in his career and has been especially hampered by injuries lately. He’s missed 19 games over the last three season with various injuries, including a back injury in 2017 and a torn Achilles in October of 2018.

A degenerative knee condition has also been a concern throughout his career and is what caused his draft stock to plummet despite good college tape.

Ronald Leary 2017 Highlight TapeITP's Brandon Thorn named Ronald Leary to his midseason All-Pro offensive line team, and showed off these highlights of the Denver Broncos RG. Read the full article here: http://insidethepylon.com/film-study/film-study-nfl/offense-film-study-nfl/2017/11/02/2017-midseason-nfl-offensive-line-all-pros/ 2017-11-02T13:49:55Z

Leary, who was originally and undrafted free agent, can play both left and right guard and can be an asset in a wide zone blocking scheme when healthy as an athletic mauler. He was part of a Cowboys line that helped pave the way for two rushing leaders — Demarco Murray in 2014 and Ezekiel Elliott in 2016. Leary campaigned to for a reunion with Dallas, but the Cowboys declined.

Browns Have Been Busy Adding Depth to Guard Position

The right guard spot was going to be a position to watch in training camp, with a heated competition expected to take place for the starting role. With the opt outs of Drew Forbes, Colby Gossett, and Malcolm Pridgeon, Wyatt Teller has the inside route on the starting spot. But the Browns know that creating some competition and depth will be essential to keeping the line sturdy.

“That is what Andrew (Berry) and his staff are working on every day. I think they walk in the building and say, ‘Look at the roster. How do we improve it?’ I know with the opt-outs at that position, it is certainly something that we will continue to look at. As it pertains to practice reps, you have to get your starters ready,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “You also have to get your backups ready this year. We have to be very mindful of how we divvy up those reps. I have sat down with the coaches already and we have a plan for that, but I don’t think it is a season where you just say, ‘Hey, I’m just getting my starters ready.’ I think that may not be smart.”

Leary would be the second guard the Browns have added recently if he signs. The team brought on undrafted free agent Jovahn Fair on Monday.

Fair is a 6-2, 310 pound rookie out of Temple. Originally signed by Kansas City as an undrafted free agent, Fair started 42 of his 45 career games at Temple. He is a native of Akron and attended Firestone High School.

Browns Add DE George Obinna to Mix

There have been talks of the Browns adding to their depth in the defensive end rotation and the team made a move to added George Obinna to the roster.

Obinna is 6-2, 245 pounds and played his college ball at Sacramento State. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted rookie May 5, Obinna was waived July 31. Obinna appeared in 46 collegiate games and recorded 136 tackles, 33.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

The Browns released defensive tackle Jeffery Whatley in a corresponding move and the active roster is currently at 80 players.

READ NEXT: Browns Could be Back in Mix for Impactful Pass-Rusher