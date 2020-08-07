Former Super Bowl Champion Free Agent Spurns Browns

The Cleveland Browns have been looking to add some depth to their defensive line this offseason, but saw one get away as former Super Bowl champion Vinny Curry decided to ink a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles instead.

The Browns were firmly in the mix to add Curry, who has 29.5 career sacks in eight seasons. Cleveland has Olivier Vernon and Myles Garrett firmly installed as the starters at the end positions, but would have liked Curry for insurance purposes. It was also noted that the Browns made a more “competitive financial bid” but Curry wanted to stay in Philadelphia, per Geoff Mosher.

Adding to this: I'm told the Browns made a more competitive financial bid, but Curry's desire was to stay in Philly so he accepted #Eagles offer. https://t.co/8uA3ITrqfM — Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) August 7, 2020

Adrian Clayborn is a veteran in the Browns pass-rush rotations, but it’s unknown how convinced the Browns new regime is on Chad Thomas and Porter Gustin, who are next up on the depth chart. And considering the injury history of Vernon, who’s missed 15 games over the last three seasons, depth will be an important asset for the Browns.

But Curry will instead head back to the Eagles on a deal that contains $1.3 million in guarantees and is worth up to $2 million, according to ESPN. Curry played one season in Tampa Bay, but has been with Philadelphia every other year.

There’s still a good chance the Browns add a veteran piece before the season kicks off. Cleveland has the most cap space — $38.898 million — in the NFL.

Jadeveon Clowney Also Turned Down Browns

Curry isn’t the first defensive end to turn down the Browns. Earlier this offseason the Browns were in hot pursuit of former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney, offering him the most lucrative deal he had on the table during a slower than expected free agency period.

What has hurt Clowney in negotiations is that he’s coming off of a year where he lacked his normal production and suffered a core muscle injury in Week 10, which he had surgery on this offseason. It slowed his production and he played in 13 games — starting 11 — notching just three sacks and 31 tackles. The Browns reportedly offered the contract to Clowney in early June. He did not accept and still remains without a team.

“It’s the richest offer on the table and he hasn’t taken it. So why is that? I don’t know,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said during an appearance on ESPN Cleveland. “Is that not wanting to be in that city? Is that a lack of belief in the organization? I don’t know what it is. But there’s no doubt that Cleveland has offered the most money to date. For whatever reason he has not been willing to take it so far. That doesn’t mean that it couldn’t change, but it hasn’t change just yet.”

Browns Expecting Big Things Out of Myles Garrett

Browns’ Jedrick Wills Jr., Myles Garrett workout in BereaCleveland Browns Jedrick Wills Jr., Andrew Sendejo, Harrison Bryant, Chris Hubbard and Myles Garrett work out in Berea during Day 5 of strength and conditioning. / Get a free 14-day trial to Football Insider at https://projecttext.com/clefootball or text to 216-208-3965 for exclusive Browns content, including daily texts from our beat writers. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 2020-08-05T00:14:18Z

Even without Clowney or Curry, the Browns have to be happy with what they have in their arsenal at pass-rusher. The team restructured Vernon’s deal this offseason and the veteran is now in prove-it mode for his next contract. Garrett just signed a massive extension that was well deserving and will be looking to silence his haters after the way last season ended for him.

Garrett is one of the most impactful pass-rushers in the league, notching 30.5 sacks in 37 career games. He was on pace to shatter the Browns single-season record last year with 10 sacks though 10 games, but was hit with an indefinite suspension in Week 11 after he ripped off the helmet of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and hit him over the head with it. Garrett sat out the final six games of the Browns season with the suspension, but was reinstated this offseason.

READ NEXT: Browns Key Defensive Veteran Opts Out of Season