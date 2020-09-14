Former All-Pro Calls for Benching of Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield did not have the start to the season that he would have liked, as the Cleveland Browns were pounded 38-6 in the biggest blowout of opening weekend.

Mayfield finished his afternoon completing 21-of-31 passes for 189 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

“Sometimes a wakeup call is pretty good for everybody – a nice punch in the mouth, and that is how we should take it,” Mayfield told reporters after the game. “We should not dwell on it, realize that we just got beat today, they played better than us, look at it, get better, move on and go play the Bengals. That is all we can do.”

But not everyone is convinced that Mayfield is the solution at quarterback for the Browns, and there are some who would rather see veteran Case Keenum under center going forward. Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowler, is in the camp calling for Keenum. Bryant pointed to Mayfield after he was asked why Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t integrated into the offense better.

“Baker mayfield. I like baker mayfield but you have to play Keenum so he can learn how to run a offense with talent,” Bryant wrote. “If Keenum play it will be Houston Cougars and Minnesota all over again. Thielen and Diggs will still be in Minnesota if Keenum was at QB. Keenum familiar with HC.”

Baker mayfield..I like baker mayfield but you have to play keenum so he can learn how to run a offense with talent..if keenum play it will be Houston cougars and Minnesota all over again 😂 Thielen and Diggs will still be in Minnesota if keenum was at QB

Bryant went on to say that both Beckham and Jarvis Landry looked explosive against the Ravens and that he’d trade OBJ to San Francisco if the opportunity arose.

Baker Mayfield: I Need to Give Odell Beckham a Chance

The Browns had an excuse for the lack of chemistry between Beckham and Mayfield last year, with the three-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher dealing with injuries last season that severely limited his practice time. But with two full offseasons and now 17 games under their belt together, the experiment has to start producing some results.

Beckham was targeted 10 times — a team-high — but made just three catches for 22 yards. He was routinely overshot by Mayfield but didn’t help his cause with some costly drops.

“A few of those times where I did target him, there were some defensive penalties so that had something to do with it, but I have to be better and give him a chance on some of those things,” Mayfield said. “Like the free-play late in the game, just give him a chance. He is a great player so I just need to give him a chance.”

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was also adamant about his QB and wide receiver getting on the same page.

“Yeah, we did not connect a few times out there,” he said in his post-game press conference. “We have to get to the bottom of it obviously. Pass game requires precision from 11 guys in order for it to go.”

Browns Have Short Week to Prepare for Bengals

The Browns have to erase the memory of the Week 1 loss in a hurry with a matchup with the Bengals lurking on Thursday. Cincinatti lost on a missed field goal in the final seconds against the Chargers.

“We have a game on Thursday night so we have to regroup,” Stefanski said. “After leaving here, we have to let this one go, and we have to move on.”

