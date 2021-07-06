Browns Still Ranked Among Favorites to Land MVP QB

The Cleveland Browns continue to pop up among the top landing spots for disgruntled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, despite the franchise’s clear commitment to Baker Mayfield.

In the latest odds released by Odds Shark on what team Rodgers will play for next season, the Browns come in as a top contender for his services at +1,000, behind only the Packers (-220), Broncos (+175) and Raiders (+700). There’s a steep dropoff after that, with the Saints (+2,500) and Dolphins (+2,800) next up.

What team will Aaron Rodgers play for in the 2021-22 NFL season? #Packers #NFL Green Bay Packers -220

Denver Broncos +175

Las Vegas Raiders +700

Cleveland Browns +1000

New Orleans Saints +2500

Miami Dolphins +2800

Washington Football Team +4000

Carolina Panthers +4000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) July 2, 2021

Rodgers did not show up to Packers mandatory minicamp and has been enjoying himself this offseason, even taking a trip to Hawaii. On Tuesday he’ll be on the golf course when he competes in “The Match” alongside Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.

Browns Have Decision to Make About Mayfield’s Future

Mayfield took a big leap in Year 3 under Kevin Stefanski, passing for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns, and a career-low eight interceptions. He helped lead the Browns to the postseason and a Wild Card victory against the Steelers.

The Browns executed Mayfield’s fifth-year option this offseason, keeping him in Cleveland for at least the next two years. However, the Browns will have to reach a long-term extension with Mayfield at some point that will make him one of the highest-paid players in the league. Spotrac estimates Mayfield’s market value at four-year, $141 million — a rate of just over $35.2 million per season.

“We have been pretty consistent with our messaging around Baker that we think he had a really strong season for us, we like the maturation and the growth, both on and off the field and we are looking forward to him continuing to take strides in his second year in the offense,” general manager Andrew Berry said of the status of Mayfield in March.

The sides have reportedly discussed an extension, but nothing concrete has come of those conversations. Tom Withers of The Associated Press reported that there’s not an expectation that the Browns get an extension done with Baker Mayfield before training camp.

Not expecting #Browns to get an extension done with Baker Mayfield before training camp. Sides will have talks this summer. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) July 3, 2021

With the team set up to make a run with a deep pool of talent on both sides of the ball, the Browns could decide to deal for Rodgers, although it would be a short-sighted move for the 37-year-old quarterback.

That being said, a trade would likely rocket Cleveland into the top tier of contenders considering Rodgers is the reigning MVP. He passed for a whopping 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and just five interceptions last season.

Rodgers for Mayfield Trade Has Been Proposed Before

As Browns fans know, this is not the first time Rodgers has been mentioned as an option in Cleveland. Earlier this offseason ESPN’s Bill Barnwell proposed the Browns as a potential landing spot for Rodgers, pointing out some key reasons it could work out.

In Barnwell’s proposed deal, the Browns would trade a 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, Mayfield and tight end David Njoku for Rodgers and cornerback Josh Jackson.

“Upgrading to Rodgers would drastically alter the ceiling for the Cleveland offense, which might have a case as the second-best in football with him at the helm. The analytically inclined Browns would be able to create a more efficient attack by dramatically upping their pass rate. “The Browns will need to find their quarterback of the future, but they’ll expect to have four or five more years with Rodgers, who would reunite with former Packers quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt in Cleveland.”

Judging by the backlash from Browns fans, this is not a deal they want to see happen, with Mayfield building up a large amount of goodwill for leading Cleveland back into relevancy.

READ NEXT: Lakers Star Anthony Davis Break Silence on Injury in Candid Clip