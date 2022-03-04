Proposed Blockbuster Trade Lands Browns Top QB-WR Combo

The Cleveland Browns will be exploring all their options to improve the offense this offseason and a blockbuster trade for the Green Bay superstar duo of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams would be worth a treasure trove of assets.

The out-of-the-box, go for broke trade idea was pitched by ESPN’s Football Outsiders as a way for the Browns to shake things up and “rid themselves of Baker Mayfield.” Here’s what was said about the proposed deal:

Rodgers is increasingly a lost soul searching for meaning to his football life. Bringing a championship to the long-suffering fans in Browns Town would (maybe) be enough of a goal to satisfy his yearnings. Meanwhile, Adams is likely headed for the franchise tag in Green Bay, but a sign-and-trade is equally likely, and the two players seem joined at the hip. Read More From Heavy How You Can Help Ukraine: Verified Charities, GoFundMe & Ways to Support Ukrainians What would it take to get the twin superstars to Lake Erie? Mayfield, obviously, plus let’s say five draft picks, including at least two first-rounders. A young replacement wideout like Donovan Peoples-Jones or Anthony Schwartz. And any defensive player Cleveland has outside of Garrett, Ward and the two rookies who flashed in 2021, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Greg Newsome II.

Highly unrealistic? Probably, but never say never when it comes to general manager Andrew Berry, who has been clear that he’ll explore every option to improve the roster.

“We really go into each offseason with the thought process of as if we had an expansion team,” Berry said at the combine this week. “We really look at every possibility and every player opportunity and try and match it to our resources and cost and really try to be as opportunistic as possible to upgrade the entire talent base.”

Browns Expected to Run it Back With Baker Mayfield

While there’s been much speculation about Mayfield’s future in Cleveland, it appears the team is ready to run it back with a healthy version of the quarterback, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. Mayfield’s reps met with the Browns and the combine and the hope is that he can turn it around after a rough, injury-riddled year and prove that he’s the best long-term option for the franchise.

“The two sides also agreed that he’ll head into the final season of his contract — the fifth-year option year at $18.86 million — without an extension but with a chance to prove he’s the long-term answer,” Cabot reported on Thursday.

That being said, Cabot also reported that the Browns will “explore all of their options” to upgrade the position this offseason and there are multiple situations with veteran quarterbacks around the league that need to still unfold. That includes Rodgers in Green Bay, Russell Wilson in Seattle, Deshaun Watson in Houston and Matt Ryan in Atlanta.

Mayfield Expected to be Ready for Season After Surgery

Mayfield has surgery to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing on January 19. The Browns released a statement saying the former top pick would begin light throwing in April, adding that he should be able to participate in the offseason program on a limited basis. He is expected to be ready for the start of training camp in July.

Mayfield is eager to prove his haters wrong, which has been a motivating factor for the walk-on turned Heisman winner throughout his career.

“I checked that box off to get this fixed and now it’s on the way to the road to recovery,” Mayfield said. “This is one of those steps to get back to my true self. This past year hasn’t been very easy.”