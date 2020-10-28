Insider Slams Rumors of Browns Interest in Pro Bowl Receiver

There have been some rampant rumors floating around about the Cleveland Browns being in talks to land Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, but one insider put an end to all the speculation with a firm tweet.

While the speculation that Thielen would join up with his former offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski was certainly interesting, NFL reporter Benjamin Allbright said “Vikings coach openly laughed at the suggestion” that they would deal the two-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher to Cleveland.

No. And a Vikings coach openly laughed at the suggestion. https://t.co/Tr6vcFCQYE — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 28, 2020

Thielen agreed to a four-year contract extension with Minnesota last year, with the new money kicking in during the 2020-21 season. He’s set to make $11.1 million next season and it would be nearly impossible for the Browns to justify spending that kind of money at a position where they are already paying Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. nearly $30 million.

#Browns Adam Thielen to Cleveland is not a deal deal, but my understanding is the two teams have talked. No deal done. — Brad Stainbrook (BrownsWave) (@BrownsByBrad) October 27, 2020

The rumors sprouted up because the Browns could use help at wide receiver, although there are other areas of need, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Landry, Rashard Higgins and rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones proved to be game in the matchup against Cincinnati, although another veteran presence would be welcome. But considering how much the Vikings value Thielen, who leads them with 32 grabs on 49 targets this season, it wouldn’t be worth it for the Browns at this point in time.

That being said, Stefanski did leave the door open for the Browns to add some depth before the trade deadline, but is leaving that up to Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry.

“I think we will see how that all plays out,” he said.” I will tell you, I like the guys we have in that room. Andrew and his staff, they look and they scour the league every Monday. They do, but we will work through that in the next few days.”

Baker Mayfield Calls Out Theory That Browns Are Better Without Beckham

Mayfield played his best game as a pro after Beckham went down with a season-ending injury against the Bengals last week. He set the franchise record or consecutive completions (21) and won the AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor for his 297 yards and five touchdowns. But Mayfield took exception to the idea that the offense is somehow better without Beckham.

“No. 1, I think it is just completely insensitive to a guy that just tore his ACL,” he told reporters on Wednesday. “I am not even going to comment on it. You never want to lose guys, and that is where I am going leave that one.”

Mayfield, however, is confident in the group of pass-catchers he has available to him.

“We believe in the guys that we have,” Mayfield said. “That’s why they’re here. We’re going to expect them to step up and do what they’re capable of. Nothing more, nothing less.”

Browns RB Nick Chubb on Pace for Return

What would help Mayfield and the offense is the return of Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb, who has been nursing a knee injury he suffered in a Week 3 win against the Dallas Cowboys.

Chubb had already racked up 335 rushing yards and four touchdowns and posted two 100-yard games before hitting the IR. While Kareem Hunt and Co. have held down the ship, Chubb’s explosive playmaking in the ground game has been missed.

The Browns will face the Raiders this week before heading into a bye. Stefanski said it is a “possibility” Chubb returns from the injury after the bye week against the Texans.

