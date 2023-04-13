Browns Urged to Raise Offer for Veteran Free Agent After Latest Drama

The Cleveland Browns have a situation brewing with second-year defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, which should bring a little more urgency when it comes to building out the position.

Where Winfrey would fit into the defensive tackle rotation was still a question but there was no doubt that he had a shot to be a key piece for the unit. Despite some issues, he came on strong toward the end of last season and still has lots of potential, which is what made him a fourth-round pick.

However, Winfrey was arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge on Monday for causing bodily harm to a woman he was dating. Winfrey and his girlfriend quarreled “over a dog and keys to a rental car,” per TMZ Sports, which cited court documents.

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey was arrested on Monday … following allegations he got physical with his girlfriend during an argument. https://t.co/puSW2TCJtx — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 12, 2023

A Browns’ spokesman said the team is “aware of the situation and gathering more information.”

It is still developing but it’s another strike on Winfrey’s record in what has already been a tumultuous year since being drafted. He was a healthy scratch multiple times last season and was called out by star Myles Garrett for not being a pro. It led to him being sent home from practice early in the year.

“I think we all have to step up and say something, but sometimes silence speaks louder than words,” Garrett said at the time. “We’ve used our voice a couple of times, and at the end of the day, he’s got to learn how to be a pro. Kevin [Stefanski] took it into his own hands, and he felt like that was the right thing to do, and I’m behind my coach’s actions totally.”

Al Woods Would Be Veteran Presence Browns Need

The Browns signed Dalvin Tomlinson to a hefty deal this offseason to anchor the interior of their line but who starts next to him is still a question.

With Winfrey’s track record being spotty — and his roster spot possibly at risk — it might be time to look for a reliable veteran like Al Woods, who visited the Browns earlier this offseason but left without a deal.

Woods was released by the Seattle Seahawks in March after two seasons holding down the middle of their line. Woods started 30 games during his most recent stint with the Seahawks, recording a career-high 50 tackles in 2021 and 39 tackles last season. While his specialty is not getting to the quarterback, he added 3.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss.

Bush: Tell Woods ‘The Price Has Just Gone Up’

Garrett Bush of the Locked on Browns podcast thinks the Browns need to raise their price from whatever they offered the first time around and get a deal done.

“When you look at Perrion Winfrey, there’s always some of the stuff going on with him. I think this changes dramatically the trajectory of what the Browns need to do with the defensive tackle room,” Bush said. “This news comes out and I think it goes to show you, you’re gonna have to need someone who is a guarantee.

“Woods was an individual that was here a couple of weeks ago. I think it might be time that you go reach out to him, get on the phone and say, ‘Hey, look, I know we offered you a certain amount of money. I know we offered you a certain amount of snaps that we thought we could allocate.’ But I think it’s time for you to get back on that phone. Call him up and say, ‘Look, the price has just gone up. We’re gonna give you a couple more dollars.'”

Woods is on the older side at 36 years old but he’s proven he can still hold it down in the right role. His presence could go a long way for the Browns and it’s something they have to consider at this point of free agency.