Browns Young Gun Makes Key Concession for Newly-Signed Veteran

Dalvin Tomlinson will be sporting his familiar No. 94 next season with the Cleveland Browns thanks to Alex Wright giving up his number.

The second-year defensive end decided to make the concession recently, giving the established 29-year-old Tomlinson the jersey number he has worn his entire NFL career. Wright will now be wearing No. 99, which belonged to Taven Bryant last season. Bryant moved on in free agency and won’t be back.

Wright announced the move on social media with a photoshopped image of himself with 99 on his chest.

“Another Year, Different Approach,” Wright wrote in the post.

It’s unknown if Tomlinson will pay anything to take the number from Wright. Usually, when a younger player gives up his jersey number, it comes with some kind of gift or payout.

Wright Embraced Learning From Jadeveon Clowney, Myles Garrett

Wright ended up taking on a larger role than expected last year as a rookie due to injuries at the position. There was also tension with Jadeveon Clowney, which caused Wright to take on some extra snaps on early downs.

The situation with Clowney caused some internal turmoil, especially after he got sent home and didn’t play in the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, Wright still embraced the lessons he learned playing alongside two former No. 1 overall picks.

“At the end of the day, that’s his decision,” Wright told cleveland.com in January. “I’m going to still take the positive things that he taught me from him and whatnot, but just learn from the negative things also. So either way it’s still a learning process of what to do, what not to do. But I mean, at the end of day, like I said, I looked up to him and Myles. I’m going to take the positive things that they always taught me, too, and learn. It’s nothing too major. Still just got a job to do, so still focused, that’s all.”

Dalvin Tomlinson Another Veteran to Learn From

Tomlinson was the big fish signing for the Browns in free agency, locking him up on a four-year, $57 million deal with $27.5 million guaranteed.

Tomlinson is a big run-stuffer that was much needed on the interior of the defensive line. He has played six seasons with the New York Giants (2017-2020) and Vikings (2021-2022). He’s started all 93 games he’s appeared in during his career, including 13 last year with Minnesota. He posted 42 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and a forced fumble in 13 games played.

The Browns run defense was leaky last season and a big part of why the defense as a whole struggled. Tomlinson is hoping to be part of the solution to fixing that under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

“As a defensive lineman, I feel like going into each season there is always a lot of pressure to stop the run because if you can’t stop the run, you will never get to pass rush,” Tomlinson said during his introductory press conference. “Just want to come in and help everybody across the whole front so we can be one unit up front to stop the run as much as possible.”

Browns Pass-Rush Gets Newcomer in Ogbo Okoronkwo

Wright will also have some new company in the defensive end room, with the team signing Ogbo Okoronkwo to a deal. He’s not a household name but will be the likely starter opposite of Garrett. Okoronkwo still has some developing to do but is teeming with potential.

Last year with the Texans Okoronkwo played in all 17 games, making eight starts. He tallied 44 tackles, including nine tackles for loss, 17 quarterback pressures, five sacks, two defensed passes and a forced fumble, per Pro Football Reference.

Having a capable threat opposite of Garrett — who is coming off back-to-back 16 sack seasons — will be key for the Browns going forward. Along with Wright, the Browns will also look to Isaiah Thomas to help fill out the rotation. They could also look to draft a pass-rush prospect later this month.