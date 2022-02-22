Proposed Trade Sees Browns Landing Cowboys’ $100 Million Receiver

The Cleveland Browns are searching for wide receiver help and a proposed trade has the AFC North squad landing Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl pass-catcher Amari Cooper.

The trade proposal comes via Bleacher Report, which dubbed a deal for Cooper the “ideal” situation for the Browns. Here’s what Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine had to say about the trade between the Browns and Cowboys:

The Dallas Cowboys have some choices of their own to make, as they are $21.1 million over the cap to start the offseason. Trading Cooper would help them clear $16 million. A swap for Cooper would give the Browns a player capable of posting WR1 numbers. He had three campaigns in a row with more than 1,000 yards until this season when CeeDee Lamb’s rise and three missed games contributed to a dip in output (68 catches, 865 yards and eight touchdowns).

Cooper is signed through the 2024 season, which would be a nice bonus for the Browns if he pans out as the team’s new No. 1 receiver. The former No. 4 overall pick started his career with four Pro Bowl selections through his first five seasons, breaking the 1,000-yard mark four times. However, he’s struggled to stay healthy at times and missed some games last season after testing positive for COVID-19.

Cowboys Could Cut Amari Cooper

Cooper caught 68 balls last season for 865 yards and eight touchdowns, lacking the production he showed in years past. During the season Cooper openly complained about his role in the offense.

“It’s very frustrating. But that’s not something that I can really control. But I do think there’s a benefit in me getting the ball in those important situations, like red zone and third down, because I know what I’m gonna do, you know what I mean?” Cooper said. “I’m just going to stay ready for when that time comes. Hopefully it’s soon.”

While Cooper wanted more work, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t sound happy with his output, which stung considering he’s being paid true No. 1 wide receiver money at $20 million per year.

“I thought that the way we were playing early when we did make something happen, I thought Cooper had a big part of it. And I’m not being trite. But how he fits in, he should take half the field with him when he runs a route,” Jones said. “Not half — half is an exaggeration, of course, but a whole bunch of that defense should have to honor Cooper. And he ought to be able to catch it in the middle of when they’re going with him. Others do. You throw to people that are covered all the time in the NFL. You have to. Most people don’t have the numbers of receivers we’ve had,” Jones said.

Jerry Jones: “Amari Cooper should take half the field w/ him when he runs a route…a whole bunch of that defense ought to have to honor Cooper. He ought to be able to catch it in the middle when they’re going w/ him. Others do. You throw to people that are covered all the time.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 21, 2022

The Cowboys could cut Cooper and save $16 million, or try to get something back via trade from a team like the Browns, who could offer picks or even a package involving players.

Browns Have Decisions to Make at Wide Receiver

The Browns have their own decisions to make with their wide receivers, most notably veteran Jarvis Landry. The 29-year-old carries a salary of more than $15 million for next season, which is hard to swallow considering his production fell off a bit last season as he dealt with injuries.

Landry took his first trip to the IR with a knee issue and posted 52 catches for 570 yards and two touchdowns last season — all career-lows.

If Landry is gone, the Browns would have an unproven unit headlined by Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz. Peoples-Jones — a sixth-round pick in 2020 — led the Browns in receiving last year, racking up 597 yards on just 34 catches. Schwartz was the fastest player in the draft and was selected in the third round by the Browns in 2021. He dealt with some injuries and managed just 10 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown last season.

There’s also a good chance the Browns will take a wide receiver with their first-round pick (No. 13) in this year’s draft.