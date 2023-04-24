Browns Receiver Pitched as Potential Draft Day Trade Bait

The Cleveland Browns could swing some draft day deals and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz has been pitched as a candidate to be on the move.

The Browns selected Schwartz in the third round of the 2021 draft out of Auburn, banking on his blazing speed to be a difference maker. However, the potential they saw for Schwartz hasn’t panned out. He has just 14 catches in two seasons for 186 yards, per Pro Football Reference.

But speed is a much sought after commodity in the NFL and there could be a team willing to take a shot on the 22-year-old speedster in exchange for a draft pick or as part of a deal where Cleveland tries to move up. Schwartz was pitched as a prime draft day trade option by Dawg Pound Daily’s Josh Aul.

“If the Browns have to throw in a player to get a draft day deal done, wide receiver Anthony Schwartz could be at the top of the list,” Aul wrote.

Many teams were pitched as landing spots, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills.

Anthony Schwartz’s Roster Spot With Browns Far From Locked Up

It would be smart for the Browns to try to get some value back for Schwartz, considering he’s not a lock to even make the roster. The Browns added some depth to their wide receiver corps this offseason and Schwartz will have to battle to keep his roster spot.

There’s a chance that he could show some significant improvment in camp and the preseason that would keep him on the 53-man roster, although it will be more difficult than in years past, per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com

“Schwartz, the Browns’ third-round pick in 2021, does have a chance of making the team this season, but the pass-catching corps has been significantly upgraded and it will be harder to make the 53 than in the past,” Cabot wrote in her most recent Q&A column. “Schwartz can always continue to develop on the practice squad if he doesn’t make the 53.”

Browns Love Their Speed, Which Could Help Schwartz

One thing Schwartz has working in his favor is his blazing speed. The Browns added more of it with Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin but Browns general manager Andrew Berry admitted that it’s something he values.

“Despite maybe how it’s looked at times, I love speed,” Berry said in March. “We love speed, and there’s probably no general manager or head coach that says they want to be slow on the perimeter necessarily, but when you have an opportunity to add a good player who can really stress the defense with his ability to run, that’s an opportunity that we’re always going to look to take advantage of.”

Schwartz ran a blazing 4.27 in the 40-yard dash at the Auburn pro day and 4.32 at the combine. His problem has been with consistency and drops.

“He’s very accountable. I know he wants to be better,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said in August after Schwartz was booed by the home crowd. “I know he’ll work very hard. All of our guys are going to continue to try to get better, and I know Anthony will, as well.”

The Browns have been patient with Schwartz but his time may be running out.