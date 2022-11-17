Former Browns Castoff Finds New Home With Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have signed Antonio Callaway to their practice squad, providing a new home for the former Cleveland Browns receiver.

There were high hopes in Cleveland for Callaway, who was a fourth-round pick of the Browns in 2018 but lasted less than two seasons with the team.

While he showed promise as a prospect with speed who racked up some early numbers, off-the-field issues led to his end with the Browns. He missed time due to multiple failed drug tests and some other internal issues led to his untimely end with the Browns.

Callaway played in 20 games for the Browns, totaling 51 catches for 675 yards and five touchdowns. He signed with the Dolphins in 2020 but caught just two passes. Last season Callaway was part of the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad but did not see the field.

Callaway will join the Cowboys’ practice squad but should have an opportunity to crack the active roster if he impresses due to Dallas’ shallow depth at the position. CeeDee Lamb has 53 catches for 706 yards but the next two receivers on the depth chart — Noah Brown and Michael Gallup — have combined for just 52 catches.

No other receiver on the Cowboys active roster has more than one catch, although veteran James Washington is expected back soon from a foot fracture that has sidelined him since camp.

Cowboys Ink Former Browns DE Takk McKinley

The Cowboys added another former Browns player to their practice squad in pass-rusher Takk McKinley. The move reunites him with his former coach Dan Quinn, who is the defensive coordinator in Dallas.

It was reported by Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report that Cleveland had an interest in bringing McKinley back but the team has not jumped at the opportunity to bring the former first-round pick back.

The Browns inked McKinley to a one-year deal in 2021 in a move that was dubbed as somewhat of a gamble.

McKinley collected 13 sacks in his first two years in the league and showed off the talent that made him a first-round pick. However, he was cut by Atlanta after a social media tirade and he wasn’t able to get on the field after that. He signed with the Bengals, 49ers and Raiders, but was never healthy enough to suit up.

McKinley was a solid rotational piece for the Browns behind starters Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett. However, he ruptured his Achilles tendon in the Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, which made his free agency complicated. Prior to the injury, he had recorded 18 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Browns Get Deshaun Watson Back at Practice

Kevin Stefanski addresses the media on November 14th, 2022.

At 3-6, the Browns are focused firmly on what’s going on inside their building as they try to keep their postseason hopes alive. A big change came about this week was the return of quarterback Deshaun Watson to practice as he nears the end of his 11-game suspension. When he returns, he’ll take the starting reins from Jacoby Brissett.

“I think everybody kind of understands the situation that we are in,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said this week. “The guys understand Deshaun and being a great teammate, he is going to get his work in. Jacoby is going to do the same. I don’t see it in that vein, but I just see it as the next step for Deshaun being able to practice.”

Watson is eligible to officially return on December 4 against the Texans but that date will be less significant if the Browns can’t win their next two against Buffalo and Tampa Bay.