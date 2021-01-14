Former Browns Receiver Inks Deal With Chiefs

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway is getting another chance in the NFL, this time with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Callaway, who most recently spent time with the Dolphins, inked a reserve/futures contract with the defending Super Bowl champions on Wednesday, per Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports. That means he will become part of the team’s offseason roster upon the end of the 2020 season.

There hasn’t been much of a doubt that Callaway has the talent to hang in the NFL, but he’s been unable to find a steady job due to off-field troubles. The Dolphins felt they could work with Callaway, despite his history.

“We did a lot of work on Antonio,” coach Brian Flores said after the Dolphins signed Callaway. “We felt it was an opportunity to add a talented player, and that’s what we did. We will work with him the next few weeks. When we can, we will work with him and we’ll see where it goes.”

Miami waived Callaway on Dec. 21 and he caught just two balls for 20 yards with the team.

The Browns Gave Antonio Callaway Multiple Chances

The Browns selected Callaway out of Florida in the fourth round in 2018 with the 105th overall pick. He was a controversial choice, having a spotty history with the Gators, but had a solid rookie season, catching 43 balls for 586 yards five touchdowns last season.

Callaway was suspended for his entire 2017 season with Florida for his role in a credit card fraud scheme and was also charged with marijuana possession and was the subject of a sexual assault investigation during his time in Gainesville.

Callaway was suspended for the first four games of the season and released a statement through the Browns shortly after the news broke of his suspension.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. I made a mistake and I own that. I have taken the steps to make myself better and I appreciate the Browns standing by me and supporting me during this time. I know there’s nothing I can say to regain trust; it will all be about my actions.”

That however never happened, and the team was forced to cut ties with Callaway after another lengthy suspension was coming and he was a less than ideal locker room presence.

Browns Face Chiefs This Week in Playoffs

The signing comes as quite a coincidence, with the Browns facing the Chiefs this week in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday. While Callaway might have some information on the Browns personnel, it’s unlikely he could provide Kansas City with any additional insights. Cleveland has an almost entirely new coaching staff and offensive approach under new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

That being said, it’s not like Kansas City is desperately searching for an extra edge. The Chiefs are currently 10-point favorites against the Browns this week for the Divisional Round matchup — the largest spread of the weekend — and is the favorite among the remaining teams to win the Super Bowl.

