Browns QB Baker Mayfield Dealing With Additional Injury: Report

A torn labrum will keep Baker Mayfield out of the Cleveland Browns Thursday night matchup against the Denver Broncos, but the quarterback is dealing with more than just that issue, per a report from veteran NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

Anderson said she’s hearing that Mayfield has an additional injury that hasn’t been disclosed, which may have led to the quarterback being inactive.

“It was floating this morning that Browns QB Baker Mayfield was not going to play even after the confidence he expressed to the media that he would,” Anderson tweeted. “My understanding is Mayfield is dealing with more than just a torn labrum and that became more prevalent this am too per league source.”

It was floating this morning that #Browns QB Baker Mayfield was not going to play even after the confidence he expressed to the media that he would. My understanding is Mayfield is dealing w/ more than just a torn labrum & that became more prevalent this am too per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 20, 2021

Mayfield was vague on Tuesday when describing the injury, saying that not only did he completely tear his labrum but that there “was other stuff that was frayed within it.” He said that when the shoulder popped out against the Cardinals on Sunday that it was “different.”

“It was not ideal by any means. I am not going to get into the details, but it is not the same,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield Advised Not to Play By Multiple Doctors: Report

Mayfield appeared defiant while speaking to reporters about his status for the short week, saying the decision to play was all his and only he truly knew how his body felt. Mayfield went to receive a second opinion after being examined by the team doctors and both believed the same, per ESPN’s Jake Trotter.

“Per league source, Baker Mayfield was advised against playing Thursday by both team doctors and the 2nd opinion he got back Tuesday. Mayfield, however, could return as soon as Oct. 31 vs. Steelers if the inflammation in the shoulder goes down.”

Per league source, Baker Mayfield was advised against playing Thursday by both team doctors and the 2nd opinion he got back Tuesday. Mayfield, however, could return as soon as Oct. 31 vs. Steelers if the inflammation in the shoulder goes down #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 20, 2021

Mayfield had started 53 consecutive games for the Browns dating back to his rookie season. At this point, Mayfield is not expected to undergo surgery.

Case Keenum Draws First Start With Browns

With Mayfield out, the Browns will turn to veteran backup Case Keenum, who was inked to a healthy deal for this exact type of situation.

“Case Keenum will be our starter tomorrow night and we have full confidence in him to lead us and do the things necessary to put us in position to win,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said in a news release. “Baker fought really hard to play, he’s a competitor and obviously wants to be out there but just couldn’t make it on a short week. We know he will continue to do everything in his power to return as quickly as possible.”

The Browns gave Keenum a three-year, $18 million contract with $10 million guaranteed in 2020. His most recent start came with Washington during a season where he was QB1 for half the season. Keenum went 1-7 in his starts, passing for 1,707 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. Keenum started 30 games over his previous two seasons before landing in Washington with the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings. In 2017, he went 11-3 with Minnesota, helping lead the team to the NFC championship game.

READ NEXT: Broncos LB Von Miller Calls Out Browns in Epic Rant