Browns Star Baker Mayfield Calls Out Report on Bears QB situation

Baker Mayfield is no stranger to his words being twisted for some clicks and the Cleveland Browns quarterback expressed his displeasure with a headline involving the Chicago Bears and Andy Dalton.

Dalton is in a quarterback battle with rookie Justin Fields, with many clamoring for the former Ohio State product to start. While Dalton understands Fields is the future in Chicago, he said he’s focused on the immediate future and helping the Bears win games.

“Do I want the fans behind me and this team and all that kind of stuff? Yes. Do I want them behind Justin? Absolutely I do,” Dalton told reporters. “… Justin’s gonna have his time and Justin’s gonna have a great career, but right now it’s my time and so right now my focus is on being the best player I can be for this team and do everything I can to help this team win.”

Mayfield took issue with the story, writing: “Typical clickbait BS reporting. Quote the whole interview. Don’t put this as a headline to try and stir the pot. SMDH.”

Mayfield No Stranger to His Own Controversy

Mayfield is never afraid to speak his mind and talking heads like Colin Cowherd are constantly waiting for even the slightest controversial soundbite to run with.

Two seasons ago Mayfield was under fire for alleged comments he made on Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

“I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones,” Mayfield told Clay Skipper for a GQ feature. “Blows my mind.”

Mayfield later clarified those comments on Jones and said he reached out to make ammends.

“This is not what I said … just so we’re clear. I also said I was surprised I got drafted No. 1. Then was talking about the flaws in evaluating QBs. Where I brought up winning being important. Reporters and media will do anything to come up with a click-bait story. Heard nothing but good things and wish nothing but the best for Daniel.”

Mayfield and Jones will be sharing the field the next few days with the Giants and Browns holding joint practices. They’ll face off on Sunday in a preseason game.

Mayfield Dealing With Contract Situation in Stride

Much of the talk this offseason surrounding Mayfield has been about a long-term contract extension. The fourth-year quarterback has been nothing but professional when asked about his future in Cleveland.

“I am not doing the negotiations so quite frankly I do not give a damn. I am worried about winning Week 1, then going on to Week 2 and focusing on that week one week at a time,” Mayfield said, reiterating what he’s said multiple times this offseason. “That is my mindset so no matter how many times I get asked this question throughout the year, it is going to be the same answer because that is just the truth.”

Mayfield surged down the stretch last season, helping lead Cleveland to a playoff berth and first-round win against the Steelers, passing for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns, and — more importantly — a career-low eight interceptions.

