Browns QB Baker Mayfield Calls Out Fans After Postgame Fiasco

Baker Mayfield was not happy following the Cleveland Browns 13-10 victory over the Detroit Lions, skipping out on his media availability after being booed by his home crowd.

Mayfield is playing hurt, which is admirable. However, he did not look great against the Lions in some rough weather, tossing a pair of interceptions, leading to the boos.

The broadcast showed Mayfield leaving the field by himself, not celebrating with teammates or addressing anyone from the Detroit sideline, which is unlike the quarterback to do. Mayfield addressed his postgame demeanor while speaking to reporters on Monday via Zoom.

“Not one part of that’s about not being accountable. I’d be the first to tell you I played like s—. I don’t owe that to you guys, I owe that to my teammates,” Mayfield told reporters. “My guys know all I care about is winning. But I’m going to be frustrated if I do stuff to make it harder on, and I did yesterday.”





Baker Mayfield addresses the media on November 22nd, 2021.

As for the fans who booed him, Mayfield simply wasn’t having it.

“Those are probably the same fans that won’t be quiet while we’re on offense and trying to operate, so don’t really care,” he said.

Kevin Stefanski Spoke to Baker Mayfield About His Actions





Head Coach Kevin Stefanski addresses the media on November 22nd, 2021.

Mayfield not following through on his mandatory media availability and storming off the field was something Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski felt like he had to talk to his quarterback about.

“Yeah, I did talk to him,” Stefanski told reporters on Monday. “It is something that I know he is frustrated, but ultimately, he wants to win. He is a great teammate. He is loyal to his teammates.”

Stefanski was also asked about the boo birds that were out in FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday directed at Mayfield.

“I will be honest, I hear our fans when they are being loud on third down, but I do not pay attention to that,” the second-year skipper said. “He is battling. He does not feel 100 percent and I do not know many guys that do feel 100 percent at this point, but he is definitely battling.”

Browns Expected to Start Mayfield Against Ravens

Mayfield is dealing with injuries to his foot, shoulder and knee but is expected to start against the Ravens on Sunday in a crucial AFC North tilt. Stefanski said if Mayfield is ready to go, he’ll get the nod.

“With all of those type of things, we have to see how the next few days go,” Stefanski said. “If he is ready to go, yes, he will start.”

There have been some calls for Mayfield to take a seat, especially on the eve of the Browns bye week and Case Keenum being a more than capable backup. But as long as the Browns medical team give Mayfield the OK, he’ll be other there.

“We will always defer to the medical staff and making sure that a guy is ready to go. Obviously, you have discussions with the players in that same vein. We won’t put guys out there who cannot protect themselves,” Stefanski said. “To say that Baker is not battling – I think you all know that – but he is ready to play and ready to help the team win, but we will always have those conversations week to week.”

Cleveland is a four-point road underdog against the Ravens this week, per Odds Shark.