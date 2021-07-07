Browns QB Baker Mayfield Trades Barbs With Charles Barkley

Baker Mayfield made a cameo during The Match on Tuesday to talk about the Cleveland Browns and trade a few barbs with NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

Mayfield appeared wearing a silky patriotic shirt that Barkley called him out on.

“Is that a robe you are wearing?” the former Suns forward barked out.

“First of all Chuck, your swing is real bad Chuck. Don’t get me started on you,” Mayfield said with a big smile. Barkley, who has repaired his swing — to an extent — was open to the challenge.

“Baker, I’ll fly to Cleveland any day now,” Barkley said. “It’s a new and improved Chuck brother.”

Mayfield also poked some fun at his own golf game.

“It is not real great. I swing hard,” Mayfield joked. “Effort has never been a problem for me. When people say let the club do the work I’m not really listening.”

On a more serious note, Barkley asked Mayfield about the high expectations that are forming for Cleveland this season and the Browns QB gave a thoughtful response.

“We definitely have had a lot of conversations about expectations within our own locker room,” Mayfield said. “You set your own standards. You can’t listen to any of the outside stuff. That’s what matters. You can feed into the good stuff or the bad, and it’s all going to negatively affect you. We have to do a good job of keeping our guys focused one day and one week at a time.”

Larry Fitzgerald on Browns: They Got So Much Talent Over There

Arizona Cardinals 11-time Pro Bowl receiver Larry Fitzgerald was also on the broadcast and asked Mayfield about the roster that’s been built in Cleveland.

“I’m really excited [about] all the moves we have made to bring these guys in,” Mayfield said. “They are really talented people but real locker room guys. There is good chemistry going on.”

The Browns bulked up the defense with names like defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and safety John Johnson III and will also get the services of polarizing pass-catcher Odell Beckham Jr. back after he tore his ACL.

Mayfield signed off by telling Fitzgerald that he had a very good voice for golf commentating. Lead broadcaster Brian Anderson asked if Fitzgerald felt recruited after Mayfield’s complement.

“They got so much talent over there. I couldn’t make the top seven receivers over there, man,” the future Hall of Fame pass-catcher replied.

Barkley then popped in with another playful jab.

“I’ll speak for Larry,” Barkley said. “Larry is not going to Cleveland weather after playing in Phoenix all these years.”

Fitzgerald was being modest because even at 37 years old, “Larry Legend” can still hang with the best in the game. He caught 54 balls in 13 games last season notching 409 yards and a touchdown. Fitzgerald is still debating retirement and it’s clear from his appearance on The Match that he’s planning a career in broadcasting after he hangs up his cleats.

If he does return, he’ll be a part of a very good Cardinals team that had a solid offseason of their own, adding wide receiver AJ Green and former Defensive Player of the Year JJ Watt, among others. The Cardinals have a win total of eight, while the Browns sit at 9.5, per Vegas Insider.

Aaron Rodgers Comments on Future With Packers

Mayfield obviously wasn’t the most notable quarterback on the broadcast, with Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady part of the main event alongside Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.

Rodgers, who has been at odds with the Packers this offseason, sidestepped a question about his future in Green Bay.

“Yeah, I don’t know,” Rodgers said,” we’ll see.”

If the Packers choose to deal Rodgers, the odds indicate the Broncos (+175), Raiders (+700) and Browns (+1,000) are the top contenders to land the reigning MVP.

