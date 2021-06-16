Browns QB Baker Mayfield Delivers Strong Statement on Contract

The Cleveland Browns picked up quarterback Baker Mayfield’s fifth-year option this offseason but there are still questions about the former first-overall pick’s long-term future with the franchise.

While Mayfield would like to know his future is secure, he knows only one thing will make that happen.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Mayfield told reporters via Zoom from minicamp on Wednesday. “The chips will fall where they’re supposed to. The concern right now is winning and building a strong foundation for the season. That’s what everyone in this building should be concerned about.”

Mayfield was asked again about a possible extension coming sooner than later and reiterated that response.

“I’m in no rush because I’m just trying to win games and, like I said, it’ll take care of itself,” he said. “I don’t try to feed too much into that because it’s like wasting my time, energy and thought process. I’m going to handle what I can control.”

Mayfield is linked to Cleveland for at least the next two seasons thanks to the fifth-year options. Depending on his play and when the Browns decide to pull the trigger on an extension, his value can either skyrocket with winning, or plummet if he disappoints.

Mayfield’s predicted market value currently is four years, $141 million, with an average annual salary of just over $35 million, per Spotrac.

Browns QB Baker Mayfield Primed For Big Year

Mayfield is coming off his most consistent season as a pro, passing for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.

Five of those interceptions came within a three-week span and Mayfield quickly turned it around after that, helping lead the Browns to the postseason for the first time since 2002.

What is key for Mayfield is the fact that he getting the same head coach and offensive coordinator back for a second season. That wasn’t the case for his first three seasons in the NFL, constantly having to learn new systems.

“When it comes in terms of looking at teams that have been successful – not just teams, any business model or any organization – when it comes to continuity, everybody being on the same page and having the same goals, that is so important,” Mayfield told reporters earlier this offseason. “That is the great part about what we have coming back is everybody got a little taste of that and some guys who have made it further, everybody is hungry for more.”

Baker Mayfield Responds to Super Bowl Expectations

The Browns are entering the year with nearly unprecedented hype, with Mayfield a popular pick for the MVP and the team a popular Super Bowl pick. Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry made some noise last week for embracing those expectations.

“Why not?” Landry told reporters before his celebrity softball game “It’s something that people always say you should not talk about, but nobody trains or nobody does what they do to not be a champion. So that’s the standard. Yeah, we haven’t made it there yet.”

Mayfield had a similar take on the situation.

“I think everybody that plays this game is striving to be a champion,” he said. “You strive to win in everything you do. That’s the kind of culture we’ve been working on building.”

The Browns have come in at +1,600 to win it all, per VegasInsider.com making them a top 10 contender.

