Browns QB Baker Mayfield Injured Against Patriots

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was knocked out of the Cleveland Browns‘ matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday after taking a hard hit from Matthew Judon.

Mayfield is already playing through a serious shoulder injury but appeared to injure his lower body on the hit, which was a clean shot by Judon right after Mayfield delivered a pass. The Browns QB tried to get up but was unable to initially, being helped to the medical tent.

Mayfield was coming off his best game of the season, passing for 218 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He earned a 132.6 QB rating, his best of the season.

Mayfield has been playing with a shoulder injury that includes a fracture and tear of the labrum. He’s been wearing a brace on his non-throwing shoulder to help him gut through the injury, which has been a process.

“I definitely would say there is more comfort with that on,” Mayfield said of the brace during the week. “Just as the weeks go on, it is going to continue to hopefully improve each day with the rehab and everything we are doing here. More comfortable with that, and just trusting those guys down the field, as well.”

With Mayfield out, veteran Case Keenum entered the game and was sacked on his first two plays of the game. Mayfield came out of the medical tent and sat on the bench but did not enter with the game seemingly out of reach.

Mayfield was just 11-of-21 for 73 yards with a touchdown and interception before exiting. Outside of the Browns’ first drive that resulted in a touchdown, the offense was a near disaster the rest of the way.

While D’Ernest Johnson came out strong, the absence of both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt was felt, with the Browns unable to stay ahead of schedule on their drives.

“I think it is really any position you can look at and say you are going to get into your depth at some point in the season because that is the nature of this beast,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Friday, November 14. “It is the next man up mentality. The guys have proven to do that over the course of this season and last season. Whoever is available to us, that is who we will use.”

Both Chubb and rookie Demetric Felton missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19. Hunt is still on injured reserve due to a calf injury.

Browns Defense Carved Up by Rookie Mac Jones

The Browns defense did not have an answer for the Patriots and were carved up by rookie quarterback Mac Jones. A big part of that was the team’s inability to get pressure, with Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney being held mostly in check.

Garrett had said he wanted to get his hands on Jones prior to the game.

“It could be a rookie receiver, a running back, a tight end, a quarterback, it doesn’t matter,” Garrett said this week. “I want to get my hands on him and show him that things are different on this level. I want to show him that it’s all fun and games, but these guys are real out here, especially in Cleveland.”

The Browns face the winless Lions next week but need to get healthy to stay in the playoff race.