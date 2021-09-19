Browns QB Baker Mayfield Head to Locker Room Against Texans

There Cleveland Browns had a scary moment against the Houston Texans on Sunday when Baker Mayfield went down and walked to the locker room.

Mayfield tried to make an awkward tackle and needed medical attention before leaving the field. Shortly after he walked to the locker room with a trainer, but quickly emerged, sprinting out of the tunnel and starting to throw along the sideline.

Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) is already having a monster game, getting the pick after the big hit that forced a fumble. Baker Mayfield injured on the play. pic.twitter.com/LY53lher1W — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 19, 2021

Mayfield would end up not missing a snap, leading the Browns on a touchdown drive, albeit it was mostly made up of runs. However, one of those runs was from Mayfield, who cruised in to tie the game at 14-14 on a five-yard scamper.

It wasn’t clear exactly what Mayfield could have injured on the play but he was gutsy enough to play through it and really not show any effects.

Mayfield was a perfect 10-10 before the interception and really didn’t get much help from rookie wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, who stopped on his route and didn’t attempt to break up the pass.

Jarvis Landry Injures Knee Against Texans

The Browns had a more serious injury to deal with earlier in the game, with Jarvis Landry leaving the game with a knee injury. He was dubbed as questionable to return.

#Browns Jarvis Landry headed to locker room. He was frustrated about the injury on the sidelines. Odell Beckham Jr. is inactive this game. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 19, 2021

Landry’s absence meant the Browns were missing their top two targets, with Odell Beckham Jr. still out recovering from a torn ACL. Landry is a huge part of the offense and his gritty approach to the game sets the tone for the Browns offense. Landry stressed the importance of Sunday’s game and getting in the win column.

“It is the most important one – it is the next one,” Landry said. “We are out here working and doing everything that we can to make sure that we are prepared, and then obviously, we go out there and compete for a chance to win.”

Browns receiver Rashard Higgins played just four snaps in Week 1, but has been relied upon more heavily with Landry out. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt explained the game plan with Higgins this week.

“We played a lot of three receiver sets (against the Chiefs), and he came in and spelled guys when the time was right,” Van Pelt told reporters. “His play will increase as the year goes along, as well. He was coming back from a little injury and a little tightness early and a couple of weeks back. Just getting him back into the groove now.”

Browns Already Missing Key Players





Kevin Stefanski: "Excited for the opportunity this Sunday" Kevin Stefanski addresses the media after practice on September 17th, 2021. #BrownsMedia #PressConference 2021-09-17T17:43:44Z

The Browns are already a little banged up and it’s just Week 2. The most notable absence is at linebacker, where veteran starter Anthony Walker is out with a hamstring injury that landed him on IR.

“(Walker)’s a big part of what we do,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Obviously, schematically, Xs and Os, he’s a big part of who we are, and he’s a great leader. He’s going to continue to lead, even though he’s not playing.”

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills did suit up for the game despite an ankle injury, although his backup Chris Hubbard was out with a triceps injury. That’s not to mention Beckham, who was ruled out early in the week.

