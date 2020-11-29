Baker Mayfield to Jaguars Defense: ‘That was F—— Cute’

Baker Mayfield is no stranger to trash talk and was caught on a hot mic delivering a bit of it to the Jaguars defense on Sunday during the Cleveland Browns 27-25 win.

After the Jaguars line shifted following a Browns player going in motion, Mayfield could be heard saying on the broadcast: “That was f—— cute guys”

Jacksonville Defensive Line shifts… Baker Mayfield: “That was f*****g cute guys.” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/PJL2hxzMIl — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) November 29, 2020

The Browns won, but Mayfield’s inconsistency passing the ball nearly cost Cleveland. He missed some wide-open throws in the red zone, but still managed one of his better games of the season, completing 19-of-29 passes for 258 yards and a pair of scores.

Kevin Stefanski on Mayfield: He’s Running the Show

The Browns would have liked a more comfortable win, but head coach Kevin Stefanski still had Mayfield’s back after the victory.

“I want him to make every throw but there’s nobody who makes every throw,” Stefanski said. “A 100 percent completion percentage, I don’t think it’s happened very often.

“Like all these quarterbacks, every guy gets out of a game and they’re gonna want throws back,” he added. “But he’s making plays on third down, making plays on the perimeter. He’s running the show, so he’s doing a nice job helping us win.”

Stefanski, on how Baker played today: "Like all these quarterbacks, every guy gets out of a game and they're gonna want throws back. … but he's making plays on third down, making plays on the perimeter. He's running the show, so he's doing a nice job helping us win." #Browns pic.twitter.com/9z4Es3KIEw — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 29, 2020

Mayfield had his own unique take on the missed throws.

“I really felt like we left a lot of points off the board,” he told reporters after the game. “There are only two things I hate more than missed throws. That’s lying and skim milk and skim milk is just water lying about being milk.”

Baker says the only things he hates more than missing throws is "lying and skim milk, and skim milk is just water lying about being milk. So… gotta make those throws." #Browns pic.twitter.com/5wBh3aZuGR — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 29, 2020

Browns Rushing Attack Continues to Lead the Way

What helped was that the Browns stellar ground-game showed up again, amassing 207 yards rushing. Nick Chubb did the majority of the damage, collecting 144 yards on 19 carries. He also scored what ended up being the game-winning touchdown.

“We’re finding a win, and that’s a sign of a good team,” Chubb said.

He also commented on Mayfield’s day passing the ball, backing his QB, saying: “He’s a warrior. He keeps fighting. We know he’s gonna bounce back. He never gives up, that’s who he is.”

#Browns RB Nick Chubb on Baker Mayfield's up-and-down day: He's a warrior. He keeps fighting. We know he's gonna bounce back. He never gives up, that's who he is, that's who the team is. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 29, 2020

Jarvis Landry also erupted for his best game of the season, catching eight balls for 143 yards and his first touchdown.

“Jarvis had an incredible day, there were a lot of tight windows and contested catches he made,” Mayfield said of Landry. “The guy’s unbelievable. He continues to put the team first.”

The Browns moved to 8-3 with the win and are firmly in the playoff hunt. Losses by the Colts and Raiders helped their cause as well. If the season ended today, Cleveland would be the top Wild Card squad, matching them up with the NFC East-leading Buffalo Bills.

The Browns locked up their first winning season since 2007 and have a chance to end the NFL’s longest active playoff drought, which is at 17 seasons. Most impressively, they’ve been winning without some key pieces especially on the defensive side of the ball. On Sunday the most notable absences included Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward, both Pro Bowl candidates, Garrett being a Defensive Player of the Year possibility.

