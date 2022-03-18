Browns Eyeing Former MVP as Baker Mayfield Replacement

The solution to the Cleveland Browns‘ quarterback conundrum with Baker Mayfield could come in the form of former NFL MVP Matt Ryan.

The Browns are out of the running for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson but are still awaiting the results of the sweepstakes. The Falcons, Ryan’s current team, are a major player for Watson, with insider Josina Anderson saying she’d be surprised if a deal didn’t happen.

“I’m told Falcons brass has ‘keys to the city’ to bring a trade home with Deshaun Watson & would be ‘surprised’ if that doesn’t occur based on strong mutual interest & conversations. Separately I expect Watson to receive new money in a restructured contract once any trade is done,” she tweeted on Friday.

If Atlanta can seal the deal on the trade, the team would be looking to move on from Ryan, a veteran quarterback who will have a market once he’s available. ESPN’s Jake Trotter believes the Browns are watching the situation carefully and will pursue Ryan if that ends up unfolding. Here’s what Trotter had to say on the situation:

Should Atlanta win the Watson sweepstakes, the 36-year-old Ryan would become available. Though the Browns would likely make a strong push, they might not be the only team in the market for him.

Browns Have Limited Options Available for QB Trade

The quarterback market has dried up, leaving the Browns with limited options after Mayfield demanded a trade on Thursday following the team’s pursuit of Watson. The Browns swiftly shot down Mayfield’s request, seemingly signaling they don’t have a better option in mind.

#Browns have told Baker Mayfield's agent they are NOT accomodating his request, a league source tells clevelanddotcom — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 17, 2022

The 49ers have Jimmy Garoppolo on the market, but the 30-year-old is coming off surgery and there are questions about what kind of upgrade he would be over Baker Mayfield when healthy.

Prior to requesting the trade, Mayfield penned what appeared to be a goodbye.

“I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God’s plan throughout this process,” Mayfield wrote. “I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I’ve always done at every stage and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap.

Baker Mayfield Perturbed by ‘Adult’ Comment

While the pursuit of Watson was certainly a catalyst for Mayfield’s trade request, it wasn’t the only thing, per Trotter. First was how the meeting with Watson was handled.

“They didn’t inform Baker ahead of time, just as a courtesy,” a source told Trotter. “It played out so publicly, it was just very insulting. … It really angered Baker.”

The other issue Mayfield had was with a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortenson, who cited a Browns source who said the team wanted an “adult” at quarterback.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen says Baker Mayfield and the Browns are breaking up because the Browns want an “adult” at QB pic.twitter.com/cXPIOKNklr — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 16, 2022

Mayfield has a prickly personality and he’s clashed with the coaching staff and teammates at times in Cleveland. But despite all the noise, the team has a very calculated general manager running the show in Andrew Berry and there’s still a chance he decides to play the situation out with Mayfield behind center.