Browns QB Baker Mayfield Draws MVP Momentum

More than a few people believe Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will be the MVP of the NFL next season.

Mayfield has become the most popular MVP bet, per William Hill, drawing 12% of the money wagered for the top honor in the NFL at their sportsbook. That includes on bettor who put $5,000 on Mayfield at his +2,000 odds, a bet would pay out a whopping $205,000.

There’s reason to believe that Mayfield can become the Browns first MVP since Brian Sipe did it in 1980. The Heisman winner is coming off his most consistent season as a pro, passing for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. Five of those interceptions came within a three-week span and Mayfield quickly turned it around after that, helping lead the Browns to the postseason for the first time since 2002.

With a balanced attack thanks to the likes of running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns aren’t overly reliant on Mayfield, which opens up things in the passing game.

It also helps he has some dynamic weapons to throw to, including Jarvis Landry, Austin Hooper, and a recovered Odell Beckham Jr., who is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Baker Mayfield Finally Gets Some Consistency With Browns

There’s reason to believe that Mayfield will take another leap forward this season with a full year of learning Kevin Stefanski’s offense under his belt.

“When it comes in terms of looking at teams that have been successful – not just teams, any business model or any organization – when it comes to continuity, everybody being on the same page and having the same goals, that is so important,” Mayfield told reporters earlier this offseason. “We were not satisfied when it came to just making it into the playoffs, winning one game and then losing in the next round. That is the great part about what we have coming back is everybody got a little taste of that and some guys who have made it further, everybody is hungry for more.”

Aaron Rodgers is the reigning MVP, passing for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and just five interceptions a year ago. It was his most efficient season as the full-time starter in Green Bay.

Mayfield’s draft classmate Josh Allen put himself in the MVP conversation last season with the best year of his young career. The Bills QB passed for 4,544 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Browns picked up Mayfield’s fifth-year option earlier this offseason, keeping the QB linked to the team for at least the next two seasons. They can now either wait another season to extend Mayfield, or pull the trigger on a deal. Mayfield isn’t sweating it and knows that winning solves everything.

“I get asked about it a lot, but it is also one of those things that I trust wholeheartedly in the Mills family, my agents, and for them to handle that behind that scenes,” Mayfield said. “Right now, it is about setting up the foundation for this upcoming season, continuing to build on what we left with last year and continuing to improve.”

Mayfield and the Browns have a few days of mandatory minicamp left this week, an important exercise with the entire team together. Cleveland opens the season against defending the AFC champion Chiefs on September 12.

