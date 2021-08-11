Browns Make Unexpected Announcement Regarding Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield will not be playing in the Cleveland Browns first preseason game, with veteran Case Keenum drawing the start instead.

The Browns are taking on the Jaguars in their first of three preseason tilts on Saturday. Mayfield is already the established starter and would have likely played sparingly anyway. Stefanski also hinted that there could be other starters who will not be playing.

“Baker is not going to play in this game. I will give you that,” Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday. “I will let you guys know tomorrow. I will give you a rundown tomorrow.”

UPDATE: Kevin Stefanski says QB Baker Mayfield will not play in 1st preseason game. 📑 » https://t.co/DTgnFP9Hrl https://t.co/QJZE9ieNZb — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 11, 2021

Mayfield will be a key piece of the Browns success and does not necessarily need to be on the field risking his health, especially if there are other key players he needs to build chemistry — like Odell Beckham Jr. — not suited up. Now in his second year in Stefanski’s offense, Mayfield has shown enough mastery of the system that he doesn’t need extensive preseason work.

Mayfield surged down the stretch last season, helping lead Cleveland to a playoff berth and Wild Card win against the Steelers, passing for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns, and — more importantly — a career-low eight interceptions.

Case Keenum is Capable Browns Backup





Play



Welcome to Cleveland Case Keenum | Cleveland Browns The Browns welcome former Washington Redskins Quarterback Case Keenum to Cleveland 2020-03-24T12:30:12Z

Luckily for the Browns, they have an established backup in Keenum. Prior to playing for the Browns Keenum was the starter for the Washington Redskins during the 2019-20 season before the reins were handed over to Dwayne Haskins. Keenum went 1-7 in his starts, passing for 1,707 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Keenum started 30 games over his previous two seasons before landing in Washington with the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings. In 2017, he went 11-3 with Minnesota, helping lead the team to the NFC championship game. Keenum’s best year in terms of yardage was in Denver two seasons ago, passing for 3,890 yards, 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 16 starts. Keenum also spent time in Houston and with the Rams.

Keenum, 33, has impressed in camp, so the Browns are in good hands against the Jaguars.

“Case did a job in there,” Stefanski said after a recent scrimmage. “The ball to (TE) Harrison (Bryant) was a really nice throw and a really great catch that Harrison made with the DB’s back turned to him,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Case was good.”

Baker Mayfield’s Future Firmly in Focus

Mayfield is entering a crucial year when it comes to his future, with a long-term extension with the Browns being a key piece of conversation this offseason. Mayfield’s draft-mate Josh Allen just cashed in on a huge deal with over $250 million.

While Mayfield wouldn’t object to knowing his future is secure, he’s alright with waiting, even if negotiations stretch into the season.

“I am not doing the negotiations so quite frankly I do not give a damn. I am worried about winning Week 1, then going on to Week 2 and focusing on that week one week at a time,” Mayfield told reporters on Sunday. “That is my mindset so no matter how many times I get asked this question throughout the year, it is going to be the same answer because that is just the truth.”

Expect to see Mayfield more in the second preseason game and maybe even a bit for the third.