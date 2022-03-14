Baker Mayfield’s Wife Sends Message After Jarvis Landry’s Release

The Cleveland Browns released veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry on Monday, a move that generated quite the reaction, including from the wife of quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Emily Mayfield issued a response to the Browns moving on from Landry on her Instagram, reposting the team’s graphic thanking him for his service.

“Such a class act,” Mayfield wrote. “Excited to watch your new adventure wherever it takes you guys.”

Baker Mayfield is currently on a social media hiatus and hasn’t talked about Landry’s release yet.

Relationship Between Baker Mayfield, Receivers Devolved

While things didn’t work out on the field, Mayfield and Landry had a relationship off the field. Prior to the season, Mayfield, Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. took a trip to Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana in an effort to build chemistry.

As the season wore on and the Browns struggled, the relationship between Mayfield and his receivers unraveled. Beckham eventually forced his way out of town with what appeared to be a strategic push, led by Odell Beckham Sr., who posted a video calling out Mayfield. Beckham went on to the Rams, helping the team win a Super Bowl.

Landry stuck around in Cleveland but did not sound too happy about his role.

#Browns Jarvis Landry doesn’t know why he’s not getting the ball more pic.twitter.com/uQsTEzZzrN — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 16, 2021

“Yeah. I mean, I haven’t been getting the ball so much, either,” Landry told media members shortly after Beckham was released. “But at the end of the day, I’ve been able to do with the opportunities I’m given. Yeah, I’m battling some things but on Sunday, I always give everything that I have, and that won’t ever change.”

Landry saw his production drop off last year as he dealt with his first trip to the IR with a knee issue. He posted 52 catches for 570 yards and two touchdowns last season — all career-lows.

Browns Thankful for Landry’s Contributions

The Browns tried to make it work with Landry but the sides could not agree to a restructured deal. By releasing Landry, the Browns freed up more than $14 million in cap space.

The Browns issued a statement following Landry’s release, acknowledging what he did to help turn the culture around in Cleveland.

“The trade for Jarvis Landry in 2018 was a key moment for our organization,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said in a prepared statement. “Jarvis’ on-field production and fiery competitiveness speaks for itself, but his leadership and team-oriented attitude impacted our culture in a way that will last in time even beyond his release. These decisions are always difficult, but we wish Jarvis well and we look forward to the day when he returns as a storied Browns alumnus.”

Browns tight end David Njoku was among the players to pen a heartfelt goodbye to “Juice.”

“All I can say is thank you. Thank you for creating the standard & culture that was needed to be established here in Cleveland,” Njoku wrote. “Thank you for showing what true leadership is. U will never be forgotten in this city for all u have done!! I love u & I’ll see u on the other end.”

The Browns will have some work to do to replace Landry’s contributions. The trade for Amari Cooper gives them a true No. 1 pass-catcher, but they’ll likely look to add another piece via free agency or the draft.