Browns QB Baker Mayfield Reacts to Nick Chubb’s Extension

The Cleveland Browns locked up Nick Chubb with a monster extension on Saturday and quarterback Baker Mayfield could not be happier.

Mayfield — who is due his own extension soon — was the first of many teammates of Chubb to react to the running back’s new deal, a sign of how well-liked he is in the Cleveland locker room.

“NICHOLAS JAMAL CHUBB!!!!!” Mayfield tweeted out.

Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett, who inked his own lucrative extension last offseason, also had a strong reaction to the deal.

“CHUBB!!! Let’s goooo,” he wrote with a series of fire emojis.

Other Browns teammates to react via social media included Jarvis Landry, Mack Wilson, Johnny Stanton and David Njoku, who had similar reactions.

Nick Chubb Now Among Highest-Paid RBs

Chubb’s deal is reportedly for three years and $36.6 million, per ESPN. He has $20 million of guaranteed money, which is the seventh-highest total in the league. The new contract puts Chubb at No. 6 in average annual value, behind Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara, Dalvin Cook and Derrick Henry.

Chubb made it clear this offseason that Cleveland is where he wants to be now and in the future.

“Cleveland is where I want to be,” Chubb said via Zoom before minicamp on June 15. “I hope everything can work out in that direction.”

The Browns deeply appreciate what Chubb brings to the table as both a player and leader.

“I think you all know the affinity that we have for him both as a player and as a person,” general manager Andrew Berry said this week at training camp. “He has modeled that over the first three years of his career here. I think that is something that we certainly see every day and that you all can see externally.”

#Browns GM Andrew Berry on RB Nick Chubb: We have a lot of major decisions we need to make and the first ones are guys with contracts expiring in next couple of weeks. Nick is extension eligible. We certainly like Nick the player and the person. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) March 3, 2021

The Browns extended Chubb’s backfield buddy Kareem Hunt last offseason, keeping with the team through the 2022 season. The duo has worked great together, never quarreling over carries and supporting each other every step of the way.

“Kareem is an awesome teammate and an awesome player,” Chubb said during minicamp. “Every year, it is great to go out there and play with him. I think every year is a chance for us to go out there and show how we can continue to be a dynamic duo every year.”

Hunt was one of Chubb’s biggest supports, pleading with the Browns to pay him.

“Please pay that man,” Hunt said, per cleveland.com. “He’s a freak of nature. He’s a brother to me. I love what he does on and off the field. He’s a great person and teammate.”

Hunt rushed for 841 yards on 198 carries last season, a 4.2 yards per carry average. He also caught 38 balls for 304 yards and notched 11 total touchdowns. Despite missing the four games last season, Chubb made the Pro Bowl, rushing for 1067 yards and 12 touchdowns. Chubb averaged 5.6 yards per carry.

Browns Mum on Extensions for Other Players

The Browns have not shed a ton of light on contract extensions during the Berry era. They prefer to work behind the scenes, keeping everything in-house.

Baker Mayfield is the obvious next big name on the Browns that needs a new deal, although the Browns have more time to consider it thanks to his fifth-year option.

“Good player, even better person,” Berry said before practice. “Can’t have enough people in our locker room that embody those two characteristics.”

Mayfield has said he’s not worried about a new contract and knows that winning will take care of everything. Berry echoed that sentiment.

“Honestly, all he needs to do is work, perform and he’s going to be fine,” Berry told reporters.

Wyatt Teller and Denzel Ward are two other players who could get contract extensions before Mayfield.

