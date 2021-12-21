Browns QB Baker Mayfield Reacts to Browns Loss to Raiders

Baker Mayfield lived the fan experience on Monday as his Cleveland Browns fell to the Las Vegas Raiders 16-14 on a field goal with no time remaining.

Unable to play due to a positive COVID-19 test, Mayfield live-tweeted the entire game, reacting to every big play along the way, feeling the highs and lows. He wished Takk McKinley the best following an injury in the second half, cheered on Nick Chubb on his touchdown run and went nuts when third-string quarterback Nick Mullens hit Harrison Bryant for what looked like it would be the game-winning touchdown.

“NICK F’N MULLENS!” Mayfield tweeted.

NICK F’N MULLENS!!!!!!! — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) December 21, 2021

The Browns had a chance to seal the game late but gave the Raiders a chance at the final field goal. Mayfield urged the fans in the stadium to get loud and make it tough on Derek Carr and Vegas on the final drive.

“Stadium better be so damn loud when the defense is back on the field,” Mayfield tweeted.

Stadium better be so damn loud when the defense is back on the field…. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) December 21, 2021

But after the Raiders kick went through the uprights it was silence from Mayfield, which sounded like it was also the case in the Browns locker room.

“That locker room right now is hurting,” Browns acting head coach Mike Priefer told the media after the game. “I was so proud of their effort. We still have an opportunity. We’re one game out.”

The Browns had nearly 20 players nad head coach Kevin Stefanski inactive for the matchup. Browns rookie cornerback Greg Newsome missed the game due to a concussion rather than a positive COVID-19 test and issued a response to the loss.

Nick Mullens Plays Well in Relief

Mullens was forced into action with both Mayfield and Case Keenum out. He played admirably after being inactive for all but one game this season, completing 20 of 30 of his passes for 147 yards and a touchdown.

“It hurts. Just not being able to finish it. It really hurts,” Mullens told reporters after the game. “Anytime you get an opportunity in the NFL, very thankful for that. I was just really proud of our team. We just fought so hard.”

#Browns Nick Mullens: "It really hurts. It was really cool, this stadium was rocking. I really felt like in the fourth quarter this night was destined for Cleveland." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 21, 2021

Mullens continued: “I really believed in the fourth quarter this night was destined for Cleveland. But sometimes it doesn’t work out like that.”

The Browns could have been in first place in the AFC North with a win, but fell to 7-7 with the loss. That being said, they aren’t completely out of the mix. The AFC — particularly the AFC North — is a logjam, so if things break the right way for the Browns they could sneak in. The team will now hope that things turn around for them with COVID-19 issues spiking around the league.

Mayfield Was Hoping to Test Positive Before Matchup

Mayfield had been vocal about his situation, revealing that he’s been asymptomatic late Sunday. The former top pick was holding out hope that he’d be able to play against the Raiders but it wasn’t in the cards.

His wife, Emily Mayfield — who Baker has been quarantining with — was heartbroken for her husband after he was ruled out.

“Super frustrating since he feels 110%,” Emily wrote in an Instagram story. “He did EVERYTHING he could to get that negative test…. but we can only control what’s within our control. And this isn’t one of those things.

“You better believe we’ll be cheering LOUD from our couch. Our guys can get it done!! Let’s show them what we’re made of and take that #1 spot in the AFC North.”

Emily wasn’t lying, with both the Mayfield’s showing their loud support for the team on social media.