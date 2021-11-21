Browns QB Baker Mayfield Trolled After Being Replaced

The first touchdown of the day for the Cleveland Browns against the Detroit Lions came with Jarvis Landry lined up at quarterback, which wasn’t a great look for Baker Mayfield, who struggled for most of the first half.

Landry took the snap, didn’t see an open receiver and scampered 16 yards for the score. Mayfield chased Landry down to celebrate with him with the Browns taking the 7-0 early lead, although he wasn’t involved in the play.

On Twitter and elsewhere Mayfield’s play became a topic of conversation, with many joking that the Browns looked better with Landry under center.

“The Browns put Jarvis Landry in at quarterback for a trick play- he scored, and *whispers* …. He looked better than Baker Mayfield,” Fox analyst Emmanuel Acho tweeted.

The #Browns put Jarvis Landry in at quarterback for a trick play- he scored, and *whispers* …. He looked better than Baker Mayfield. #DawgPound — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 21, 2021

“You tweeted what every browns fan thought in their head,” one of the responses read.

Mayfield finished the first half 11 of 18 for 124 yards with a touchdown and interception, which came while targeting Landry. His rating in the first half was 77.1 and the former top overall pick missed some wide open throws.

Browns Vowed to Get Jarvis Landry More Involved





Play



Baker Mayfield: "We just have to find ways to make plays" Baker Mayfield addresses the media on November 17th, 2021. #PlayerSound 2021-11-17T17:12:18Z

The Browns have been dealing with some internal struggles this week, with Landry voicing some concern about not getting the ball as much as he would like.

“I haven’t been getting the ball so much,” Landry told reporters. “But at the end of the day, I’ve been able to do with the opportunities I’m given. Yeah, I’m battling some things, but on Sunday, I always give everything that I have, and that won’t ever change.”

Landry missed four games with a knee injury but entered Sunday second on the team in targets with 34, behind only tight end Austin Hooper. Landry has notched 219 yards on 23 catches but has not scored a touchdown. The Browns vowed to get the five-time Pro Bowler more involved this week.

“We will find ways to get Jarvis involved back in the game plan. There is no doubt about that,” Mayfield said on November 17. “He is a tempo-setter for us. He is an extremely good leader and locker room guy for us. Everybody knows that.”

Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt echoed that sentiment from Mayfield.

“Find ways. Just find ways, whether it is quick throws, double moves or get him involved in the run game,” Van Pelt told reporters. “Whatever it is, but he needs to touch the ball more, and we are aware of that.”

The Browns followed through on that, with Landry running in the touchdown and catching four balls for 26 yards in the first half. However, Landry limped off in the third quarter.

Mayfield Battling Through Multiple Injuries

Mayfield isn’t close to 100%, dealing with a separated left shoulder, as well as foot and knee injuries. NFL insider Ian Rapoport went into some more details on Sunday about what the Browns QB is dealing with.

The foot injury is a bruised heel, sources say, while the knee injury is a bone bruise. It was the knee, in fact, that scared Mayfield a bit after the game, as he said there was numbness. There are no structural issues, but there was numbness.

Mayfield is gutting through the injuries, although it seems like he’s been compromised by the issues.