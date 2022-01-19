NFC West Squad Teased as Browns Trade Partner for Baker Mayfield

There could be a quarterback shuffle this season, with multiple big names potentially on the move including Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and possibly Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield is entering the final year of his rookie deal and the Browns are weighing whether or not he’s the long-term answer at quarterback after a disappointing season. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler spoke with executives around the NFL, who made predictions for the upcoming year.

One prediction has the Browns trading Mayfield this offseason, with a potential destination being the Seahawks if they decide to move Wilson. Here’s what Fowler had to say about the situation:

In this scenario, Mayfield would be looking for support. If the Seahawks did move on from Wilson, I wonder if the Browns would get involved. Seattle exec Alonzo Highsmith was on the Browns' staff that drafted Mayfield, and that offense — though not like Arizona's unit — could at least support him with a good running game while unlocking some of the up-tempo/shotgun stuff he might like.

The question really becomes about the Browns’ plans going forward at the position if they did move on from Mayfield. Would a big-name quarterback be willing to come to Cleveland, or is there an option that would be a significant upgrade from Mayfield? The Browns will have to wait until the offseason unfolds a bit more before making any moves.

Stefanski-Mayfield Relationship is Salvageable

Much was made about the relationship between head coach Kevin Stefanski and Mayfield at the end of the season, with the quarterback taking a shot at the play-calling.

“There have been a lot of ups and downs. Do I believe I could play better? Absolutely,” he said. “Do I believe there are positions that we as an offense could’ve been put in that would’ve been better? Absolutely. There are so many critiques throughout the year. If not, we wouldn’t be sitting here at 7-9.”

An executive was quoted by Fowler as saying the relationship between Stefanski and Mayfield is fine, but his fit in the offense is the problem.

“But at the end of the day, it’s not a great fit. He’d be best in a shotgun, up-tempo offense like they have in Arizona,” an NFC executive told Fowler. “The Browns will get rid of the only good quarterback they’ve had in years and fall into the same traps of the past.”

Mayfield Has Surgery on Torn Labrum

Mayfield had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder on Wednesday and shouted out the Browns fans who have been showing him support via social media. He gave a shoutout to his supporters on social media before heading into surgery.

“Appreciate all the prayers and good luck wishes on the surgery tomorrow. Excited to get it done and start the road to recovery tomorrow. I’ll keep y’all updated,” Mayfield wrote on his Instagram story, which disappears after 24 hours. “Thankful to have an amazing support group to help through the process.”