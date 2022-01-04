Browns QB Baker Mayfield Takes Shot at Coaching Staff After Loss

Baker Mayfield is playing injured and was sacked nine times by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night in an ugly 26-14 loss by the Cleveland Browns.

After the game, Mayfield was not too happy about rookie fourth-round tackle James Hudson III not getting much help against NFL sack leader TJ Watt, who notched four sacks against Cleveland to move to 21.5 this year.

“Their front’s pretty good, it has been for years,” Mayfield told reporters after the game. “When you’ve got TJ Watt over there and you’re not giving your rookie tackle much help, it’s not going to be good.”

The decision to not help out on Watt was also a discussion on the Manning Cast. The two former star quarterbacks mocked the team’s decision to use Jarvis Landry to chip the powerful pass-rusher.

Mayfield was also asked if he felt he was put in the best position to succeed this season and didn’t exactly back the coaching staff.

Baker, asked if he believes he was put in positions to succeed this season: “Do I believe I could play better? Absolutely. Do I believe there’s positions that we as an offense could’ve been put in that would’ve been better? Absolutely…” #Browns pic.twitter.com/Jd1v59Stir — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 4, 2022

“There have been a lot of ups and downs. Do I believe I could play better? Absolutely,” he said. “Do I believe there are positions that we as an offense could’ve been put in that would’ve been better? Absolutely. There are so many critiques throughout the year. If not, we wouldn’t be sitting here at 7-9.”

Mayfield’s shoulder is likely not any healthier after being sacked nine times and taking some hits running the ball. Mayfield made it clear after the game that playing in the team’s now-meaningless finale is something he’ll consult his family and agent about.

“It’ll be a discussion I have with my agent and my family,” he said. “I don’t have that answer for you right now.”

That being said, Mayfield sure sounded like someone who was calling it a year.

“I’m an extremely competitive guy, I think you guys know that. But now it’s time for me to start looking at what’s in the best interest for me and my health,” Mayfield said. “I’ve continued to lay it out on the line and I haven’t been healthy and tried to fight for our guys. Right now I’m pretty damn beat up, to be honest with you. There’s no way around it. I gave it everything I had tonight.”

It was interesting that Mayfield did not include the coaching staff in people he’ll consult and Stefanski was non-committal on what he thought would happen against the Bengals in Week 18.

“I’ll deal with next week next week,” Stefanski told reporters.

Mayfield Says He Will Have Shoulder Surgery

It’s been assumed that Mayfield will have surgery on his shoulder for quite some time, with the quarterback confirming that following the loss to the Steelers.

“I am going to have surgery,” Mayfield said. “I am going to get this shoulder fixed and be able to come back next year at 100%. That’s been decided. Now when that’s happening — that has not been decided. So I don’t have that answer for you whether I play next week.”

The slated recovery time to repair the torn labrum is 4-6 months, which will have him back with plenty of time before camp. It’s still to be determined if that will be with the Browns or elsewhere, with his contract situation very much in the air. The team picked up his fifth-year option but could decide to go in a different direction, depending on how their offseason evaluation shakes out.