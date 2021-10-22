Browns Give Update on Baker Mayfield’s Status Going Forward

The Cleveland Browns are not ruling out Baker Mayfield for next week’s crucial AFC North matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers just yet.

With a mini-bye week coming up, Mayfield will have some time to rest and recover from what was revealed as not only a torn labrum but also a tuberosity fracture in his left shoulder. The fracture was first revealed by Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer prior to Thursday’s game.

Breaking: Baker Mayfield tells me in addition to his torn labrum he also fractured his humerus bone (shoulder) according to a scan this week. Baker said the fracture is preventing his rotator cuff from firing. @NFLonFOX (1/2) — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 21, 2021

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about Mayfield’s status going forward and kept the day open on Mayfield returning for Week 8.

“I’m not going to get into the specifics of Baker’s injury,” Stefanski said. “He’s another guy who is fighting and will be back out there as soon as he can.”

So is there a chance he plays against the Steelers?

“Yeah, of course there’s a chance,” Stefanski said. “But we’re too far away to give you a good number.”





Baker Mayfield Battled to Get on the Field

Mayfield was adamant earlier in the week that he would play but that changed after trying it out in practice on Tuesday. Despite the pain, NFL insider Josina Anderson said Mayfield had to be “forced” not to play.

“I was also told today Baker Mayfield had to be ‘forced’ not to play, because left up to him he will be on the field wanting to fight on,” Anderson tweeted. “I heard a similar sentiment was expressed about Nick Chubb, per league source.”

That said, I was also told today Baker Mayfield had to be “forced” not to play, because left up to him he will be on the field wanting to fight on. I heard a similar sentiment was expressed about Nick Chubb, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 22, 2021

Browns quarterback Case Keenum, who stepped in for Mayfield, backed up that report.

“He is a tough, tough, tough dude. He fought through some serious pain just to practice and just to get going a little bit,” Keenum told reporters. “I can’t speak on the injury and I won’t speak [on it] because I do not know much about it, but I do know he is tough. It would take a freight train to keep him out of the game, and I am assuming that is what it did because that dude plays through some serious pain. It is impressive to be around. It is inspiring. I know the guys feel the same way.”

Insider Calls for Mayfield to Call it a Season

The fracture was a new wrinkle in the Mayfield injury saga and was revealed just prior to the game.

“Baker said the fracture is preventing his rotator cuff from firing,” Glazer tweeted.

Mayfield told Glazer: “I need that fracture to heal for me to get back out there.’’

Keenum played well enough, managing the game going 21-33 for 199 yards and a score. There were 10 different Browns who caught a pass.

It’s very doubtful Mayfield will be near 100% at any time this season and Cleveland.com Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot thinks the QB should call it quits. She argued that the injury is unpredictable and that Mayfield’s accuracy has been less than stellar since putting on the harness on his non-throwing shoulder in Week 2.

Shutting down Mayfield isn’t what anyone in the organization wants, but it might just be the right thing to do.

If the last week is any indication, Mayfield won’t be calling it quits any time soon.