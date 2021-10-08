Video of Browns QB Baker Mayfield in Practice Causes Concern

Baker Mayfield has insisted his torn labrum isn’t bothering him, however, video of the Cleveland Browns quarterback throwing at practice seems to say otherwise.

Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland posted a compilation video of Mayfield’s throws during practice on Thursday, which caused some concern from Browns fans. The former No. 1 pick was noted as looking “uncomfortable” and even with no defense on the field had some inaccurate tosses.

#Browns Baker Mayfield throwing compilation from today's open portion of practice. pic.twitter.com/jOAfYk8NuT — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 7, 2021

“More high passes than you would expect just playing catch with no defense out there,” one commenter wrote. “I think the Labrum is bothering him more than he is willing to admit.”

Mayfield told reporters this week that he’s wearing a harness on the shoulder but didn’t expect it to affect his throwing motion.

“He’s hitching his arm over the top a bit and the release is slower,” another comment read. “And pinning his left arm in after a throw.”

Baker Mayfield Has Been Missing Throws





While the opinions of newly-established labrum-experts on Twitter should be taken with a grain of salt, it’s pretty clear Mayfield doesn’t look right throwing the ball. And the numbers speak to that, with ESPN’s Jake Trotter providing a telling stat on Mayfield.

Mayfield’s off-target rate the first two games was 8% — second-best in the NFL. In the last two games — with the shoulder injury — his off-target rate is 32%, which ranks last in the league.

According to @ESPNStatsInfo, Baker Mayfield’s off-target rate the first two games was 8% (2nd best in the NFL). The last two games (w/ the shoulder injury) his off-target rate is 32% (which ranks last in the league). #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 8, 2021

Mayfield finished the game against the Vikings 15-of-33 for 155 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He also missed some wide-open throws, which might have stemmed from a lack of confidence due to the injury. Mayfield described the performance as “piss-poor” and is looking to get back on track this week against the Chargers.

“It is nice when you can play around 50 percent completion, which is just terrible, and to have a win on the road in a hostile environment against a good team,” Mayfield told reporters on Wednesday, October 8. “Yeah, that is nice knowing we have that, but there is still a standard that I try and set for myself and try and hold myself accountable to so I need to do that.”

Baker Mayfield Dubbed as ‘Most Replaceable’ QB

As a former No. 1 pick who isn’t scared to speak his mind, Mayfield is a polarizing figure and not everyone is a fan. The most recent talking head to take a shot at the Browns quarterback was former Jets and Ravens linebacker Bart Scott.

“He’s the most replaceable quarterback, I think, in football right now,” Scott said on Get Up. “Cleveland is only as faithful as their options, right?”

"He is the most replaceable QB, I think, in football right now. … Nobody does less with more than Baker Mayfield."@BartScott57 and @ninko50 don't believe Mayfield is THE guy for Cleveland 😳 pic.twitter.com/8l2SiQjn5c — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 8, 2021

The Browns will have to decide in the coming year whether or not Mayfield is the quarterback of the future in Cleveland. The team exercised his fifth-year option this offseason, which will keep him in orange and brown at least through the 2022-23 season. It would be ideal to reach a long-term extension with Mayfield before that time comes if Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski and Co. do indeed see him as their franchise QB.

While things haven’t gone great of late for Mayfield, there’s a lot of season left for him to turn it around and prove guys like Scott wrong.

