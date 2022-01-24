Browns QB Baker Mayfield Speaks Out on ‘Toxic’ Situation

After leading the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs a year ago, Baker Mayfield was sitting at home recovering from shoulder surgery this weekend during the Divisional Round and shared some thoughts on the thrilling games via social media.

Mayfield chimed in with congratulations to the teams and a reminder that he’s upset about not being in the postseason.

“Congrats to all teams moving on,” Mayfield wrote. “Some extremely competitive football was played this weekend. Was entertaining to watch. Would absolutely much rather be playing, but was fun to watch.”

But Mayfield didn’t stop there, apparently giving a sign-off from social media.

“Nevertheless… social media is toxic,” Mayfield tweeted. “Always kept my circle tight. Time to get back to that. Family and loved ones only.”

Mayfield Likes Tweet Calling Him Out

Mayfield was caught in some of the crossfire during the contest between the Chiefs and Bills, with many reminding the Browns fanbase that they passed on Josh Allen with the top pick, drafting Mayfield No. 1 overall instead. Allen was on another level against the Chiefs, passing for 324 yards and four touchdowns, also making a major impact with his legs.

His counterpart on the other sideline, Patrick Mahomes, was also dominant, passing for 378 yards and a trio of touchdowns, including the game-winner to Travis Kelce in overtime.

Mayfield probably should have stayed off social media, although it was apparent he wanted people to know he was browsing their criticism. Mayfield liked a single tweet on Sunday, which was from Dustin Fox of 92.3 The Fan.

Do you folks see why what you have at quarterback just isn’t good enough? #Browns — Dustin Fox (@DustinFox37) January 24, 2022

“Do you folks see why what you have at quarterback just isn’t good enough?” Fox tweeted with the hashtag Browns.

Fox, who said he was previously blocked by Mayfield, was amused by the situation.

“QB of the Browns says he’s leaving social media. Yet likes my tweet and unblocks me. Bit of a concern. Gimme Jimmy G. And yes I only had 8 tackles in the NFL so save the time,” Fox tweeted before continuing. “Jimmy G is 33-14 as a starting QB. Get out of my mentions with your Jimmy slander.”

Baker Mayfield Has Spoken Out on Social Media Previously

Social media has not been kind to Mayfield, especially this season with his less than stellar play and the Browns stumbling to an 8-9 record. Baker’s wife, Emily, revealed before the end of the season that they were receiving death threats from unruly Browns fans.

“So it’s just one of those things where we’re in a world today in society that there’s a lot of keyboard warriors that make empty threats and things like that,” Baker Mayfield said in response to the situation. “It’s quite honestly ignorant when they go after people that aren’t directly involved in football, and then when you talk about taking your own life, killing somebody or all, that, to me, is ignorance. But I try not to listen to it ’cause those are not the people that I would listen to, whether it was good or bad regardless.”

There have been times over Mayfield’s tenure with the Browns that both he and his wife have used social media to get a message out. Sometimes those situations come with unintended consequences and attention.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed his team’s social media usage at the end of the season, saying they preach using the platforms carefully.

“I think you just have to be very careful. I think everybody has to be very careful with social media because there is a lot – like we have discussed before – a lot of it is background noise,” Stefanski said at his year-end press conference on January 10. “I think you just have to be careful with what you put out there because once it is out there, it is out there forever.”