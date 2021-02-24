Browns Trade Baker Mayfield in Bold Proposed Trade

The Cleveland Browns have been fairly clear that they see Baker Mayfield as the future under center. However, not everyone is convinced that’s the right move.

In an ESPN article pitching bold moves for every team the Browns are urged to trade Mayfield in a move that would allegedly get Cleveland out of “Nowheresville.” The article cites recent and rumored moves involving quarterbacks like Jared Goff and Jimmy Garoppolo, while noting that Mayfiled’s value is at an all-time high after a solid season and no significant cap number next to his name — yet, at least.

“Under Kevin Stefanski’s friendly system and behind a vastly improved offensive line, Mayfield resurrected his game and reputation, which was in tatters after his second season. Now, a contract extension decision looms, one that very well may decide whether the Browns continue on their upward trajectory or flame out and return to the bottom of the league. His value may never be this high again, especially if a huge cap number is bolted to his name.”

The QB-needy Chicago Bears are proposed as a dancing partner in a trade for Mayfield. The haul would be “a couple of draft picks” and Pro Bowl linebacker Roquan Smith.

Browns Have Backed Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield Full Season Highlights | NFL 2020Baker Mayfield threw for 4,030 passing yards this season, and 30 touchdowns in an incredible renewal for the Browns. Subscribe to NFL: j.mp/1L0bVBu Check out our other channels: Para más contenido de la NFL en Español, suscríbete a youtube.com/nflenespanol NFL Fantasy Football youtube.com/nflfantasyfootball NFL Vault youtube.com/nflvault NFL Network youtube.com/nflnetwork NFL Films youtube.com/nflfilms NFL Rush youtube.com/nflrush… 2021-01-17T23:38:07Z

There was a time when the Browns would have jumped at the idea of getting a nice haul back for Mayfield in a trade. However, that ship has sailed. Mayfield’s third season was crucial and he came through in a big way, proving he could be the quarterback of the future for the Browns.

After a disappointing second season — passing for 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions — Mayfield bounced back with 26 touchdown passes and just 8 interceptions, reeling off a final stretch of the season that rivaled some of the top passers in the NFL.

“We are really happy with Baker,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters at the end of the season. “He did an excellent job this year. He led us to first playoff appearance in eons. We got 12 wins, played winning football all year developed a really strong relationship with Kevin and the offensive staff and really, like I mentioned last week, he really thrives on a weekly basis both on and off the field. We are very, very pleased with him. We would not be where we were at the end of the season without his performance. He had a really tremendous season.”

Browns Have Tough Decisions to Make in Offseason

The Browns have all the pieces to be a championship contender but have a busy offseason ahead. Along with Mayfield, the team has to weigh contract extensions for cornerback Denzel Ward and Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb.

Cleveland also has the issue of tight end David Njoku, who seems to have postured for another trade demand, and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who’s coming off ACL surgery and carries a massive salary.

The Browns will also look to be active on the free-agent market, with former Defensive Player of the Year JJ Watt being linked to Cleveland. The Browns still have the best odds to land Watt.

