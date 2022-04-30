NFL Legend Says Former Team Likely to Trade For Browns Baker Mayfield

A former NFL great turned analyst said he is hearing his old team is ready to deal for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, and he is far from thrilled about it.

Steve Smith Sr., who played 13 years as a wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers, took to Twitter on the second day of the NFL Draft with news that made his “stomach hurt.” That news, that he is hearing a lot of insider information that his former squad will soon attempt to execute a trade for Mayfield.

What I'm hearing is not making me feel good…. my stomach hurts 😫 pic.twitter.com/lUqH95u7Tt — Steve Smith Sr. (@CutToIt) April 29, 2022

“I hear that the Carolina Panthers, I’m on set, are gonna make a move for Baker Mayfield,” Smith said in a video posted online. “My reaction if they do… NOOOOO!”

Smith, now an analyst for the NFL Network, was selected to five Pro Bowls during his time with the Panthers and was named a first-team All-Pro on two occasions. He was a key member of the Carolina offense that made it to the Super Bowl following the 2003 regular season, which the team lost to the New England Patriots by a score of 32-29.

Smith played his last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, the last coming in 2016, after which he closed out his 16-year NFL career.

The latest Browns news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Browns newsletter here!

Smith Echoed Sentiment of Current Panthers WR Robbie Anderson

Smith’s sentiment Friday echoed that of current Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson, who also took to social media with a similar reaction when rumors of his team getting in the game for Mayfield reached his ears earlier this month.

Anderson first commented simply, “Noooooo,” on a post indicating that the Panthers were “the most likely” destination for Mayfield.

#Panthers WR Robbie Anderson does not want his team trading for #Browns QB Baker Mayfield. Check out his comment below….. pic.twitter.com/fAzsqLdESI — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) April 15, 2022

Anderson followed up that comment by posting the comment, “facts,” on a separate social media post highlighting his disdain for the idea of bringing Mayfield into the Panthers’ fold.

The wide receiver has spent most of his NFL career catching passes from subpar quarterbacks, including Sam Darnold, who is currently No. 1 on Carolina’s QB depth chart despite an abysmal campaign in 2021 that saw him lead the team to a 4-7 record in 11 starts and throw for just nine touchdowns compared to 13 interceptions. Anderson and Darnold also played together for the New York Jets in 2018 and 2019.

If Mayfield does ultimately land with Carolina, he and Anderson will be seeing a lot of one another, as the wideout is considered one of the team’s top two options alongside pass catcher D.J. Moore. For his part, Anderson caught more than 63 passes just once in a season (2020). He has also only eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving once in his career, a feat he accomplished the same year.

Panthers Day 1 Draft Decision Put Team in Line to Deal For Mayfield

The chances the Panthers would deal for Mayfield were not only maintained, but upped, on Thursday night when they chose not to draft a quarterback with their top pick.

Carolina selected offensive tackle Ikem Okwonu No. 6 overall, making him the first offensive player taken off the board. The Panthers have no other draft choices until the fourth round, at which point all of the top five QB prospects are expected to have been selected.

Thus, unless the Panthers make a deal to trade into the second or third rounds, they will likely have to look elsewhere for help under center, including possibly to Mayfield. General manager Scott Fitterer spoke to the team’s search for a quarterback with NFL reporter Joe Person of The Athletic Thursday night.

Fitt on QB: I think we’ll look at every opportunity out there. There’s still some really good players in this draft. And we’ll also look at every opportunity outside the organization. — Joe Person (@josephperson) April 29, 2022

“Fitt on QB: I think we’ll look at every opportunity out there,” Fitterer said. “There’s still some really good players in this draft. And we’ll also look at every opportunity outside the organization.”