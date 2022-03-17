Browns Respond to QB Baker Mayfield’s Trade Demand: Report

Baker Mayfield informed the Cleveland Browns Thursday that he no longer wishes to serve as their franchise quarterback. The organization responded in kind, and in short order.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported via Twitter on March 17 that Mayfield had requested a trade following the team’s public courtship of Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson two days before. Pelissero also reported Thursday that the Browns tried to smooth over the situation with Mayfield after Watson eliminated Cleveland from contention for his services, but to no avail.

Browns QB Baker Mayfield has requested a trade, per sources. Cleveland has been hoping to move forward after its Deshaun Watson pursuit and offered to fly to Texas to meet with Mayfield. But from the QB's perspective, the bridge is burned and it's time to move on now.

Mayfield then took it upon himself to put voice to the situation, reaching out to ESPN’s Adam Schefter with a statement shortly after news broke of his trade request.

“It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on,” Mayfield said. “The relationship is too far fine to mend. It’s in the best interest of both sides to move on.”

Browns Decline to Honor Mayfield’s Trade Request, Insider Says

The Browns, however, do not intend to acquiesce to Mayfield’s trade request, per a report from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“The Browns have told [Mayfield’s] agents they will not accommodate his request,” Cabot wrote. “It happened on the same day the Browns were eliminated from the Deshaun Watson trade sweepstakes. Mayfield was miffed the Browns tried to replace him. They want Mayfield to come back and start for [them] in 2022 at his salary of $18.86 million. He wants a change of scenery, and would love to play for the [Indianapolis] Colts or another team.”

Cleveland’s swift and decisive response to Mayfield is somewhat curious considering a report from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen Wednesday on NFL Live.

“They’re breaking up regardless of whether or not Deshaun Watson ends up in Cleveland,” Mortensen said. “The one thing that I was told is that it’s just not a match emotionally. Whereas Baker Mayfield’s passion and emotional leadership were embraced in Oklahoma, and even in the beginning with the Browns, things have changed and they want what they consider an ‘adult’ at the position.”

Browns Front Office Has History of Ignoring Trade Requests

On the other hand, the current Browns regime has a history of ignoring trade requests and pushing through damaged relationships. One recent example is that of tight end David Njoku.

Schefter reported in July 2020 that the tight end was “intent” on a trade out of Cleveland prior to the start of training camp. Fast forward two years and Njoku not only remains on the roster, but was also retained for the 2022 season via the franchise tag at a price just shy of $11 million.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry explained the team’s philosophy during a press conference at the NFL Combine on March 1.

“We really go into each offseason with the thought process of as if we had an expansion team,” Berry said. “We really look at every possibility and every player opportunity and try and match it to our resources and cost and really try to be as opportunistic as possible to upgrade the entire talent base.”

When applied to the Mayfield and Watson situation, Berry’s comments can be filed under the notion that it the team’s actions were just business, not personal. The Watson upgrade did not play out and Mayfield remains under contract, so it’s time to get over it and move on.

On the other hand — and considering Mortensen’s insider report of Cleveland intending to move on from Mayfield regardless of what happened with Watson — the Browns may be engaging in some public posturing. It will be more difficult to get value in a trade for Mayfield if interested teams believe Cleveland wants to dump him no matter what.

But the Browns have leverage in the form of Mayfield’s contract and their ability to franchise tag him next year, retaining the QB through at least 2023 if they wish. By creating the perception that they want to bring Mayfield back, Berry and company may be able to drive up his value on the trade market.

It has been reported that the Seattle Seahawks have interest in Mayfield, while the Indianapolis Colts and the Detroit Lions have also been named as possible landing spots.