Browns QB Baker Mayfield Trolls Media Over Criticism

The Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield have turned things around after an ugly Week 1 loss, looking like the contender many thought they could be considering the talent on both sides of the ball.

Mayfield has been especially slammed with criticism since struggling under Freddie Kitchens last season and looking less than stellar early this year. Some called Mayfield a clear bust, while some were even calling for Baker to be benched and replaced with veteran Case Keenum.

Mayfield has since bounced back as one of the most efficient QBs in the league, albeit he’s not putting up monster numbers. The former No. 1 overall pick has passed for 729 yards, 7 touchdowns and just two interceptions this season for the 3-1 Browns.

Baker Mayfield Calls Out Cleveland Media

Baker Mayfield: (On Stefanski) "We're very much on the same page."Baker Mayfield addresses the media via Zoom on October 7, 2020. Baker discusses play calls and his dynamic with Coach Stefanski. #PlayerSound 2020-10-07T17:37:09Z

During his press conference on Wednesday Mayfield was asked if he still finds people around the city or in the Browns building talking negative about him. His response was a classic one.

“Well, yeah, for starters you guys. But other than that, yeah, around town,” Mayfield said with a straight face, referring to the local media in Cleveland.

On a more serious note, Mayfield has looked much more comfortable in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense, and it will likely only get better as his familiarity with the system grows.

“The sky is the limit for us. I have said that,” Mayfield said. “We are a very different team from Week 1. You can look at the calls, the plays, the schemes and all of it. We are very different, and we are continuing to evolve and grow and see what is working for us.”

Baker Mayfield Knows Nick Chubb Will be Missed

Nick Chubb Carries the Browns w/ 2 TDs | NFL 2020 HighlightsNick Chubb had himself another sensational day finishing with 108 rushing yards and 2 TDs. The Washington Football Team takes on the Cleveland Browns during Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season. Subscribe to NFL: http://j.mp/1L0bVBu Check out our other channels: Para más contenido de la NFL en Español, suscríbete a https://www.youtube.com/nflenespanol NFL Fantasy Football… 2020-09-27T20:46:12Z

Browns star running back Nick Chubb missed the majority of the Browns 49-38 win against Dallas after getting rolled up on at the end of a play in the first half. The third-year back was placed on injured reserve this week, which means he’ll miss a minimum of three weeks, although it could be more.

“It always hurts losing a player like Nick, not for just his on the field performance. He is obviously a great player, but just the leader he is for this team,” Mayfield said. “His work ethic, his mentality, he is the same guy every day. That is an important thing for us. We trust in our other guys. Like we said postgame, we trust in the guys to step up. Kareem (Hunt) — I have said it multiple times — is a top back in the league.”