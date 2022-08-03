Browns Ink ‘Standout’ Wide Receiver to Deal Amid String of Injuries

The Cleveland Browns continue efforts to reinforce their wide receiver core as a run of early injuries have depleted the position group.

Cleveland’s most recent addition came Wednesday, August 3, from one state over in the form of Daylen Baldwin. The undrafted free agent played last year as a member of the Big 10 Champion Michigan Wolverines.

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz broke the news via Twitter on Wednesday.

Former Jackson State and Michigan standout WR Daylen Baldwin is signing with the #Browns, per source. Baldwin had a great workout and will practice with the team today. The 6-2, 220 Baldwin averaged nearly 21 YPC for the Wolverines as a senior. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 3, 2022

Baldwin, who stands at 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, played just seven games for the Wolverines in 2021 but impressed during the time he was on the field. According to statistics provided by ESPN, the wide receiver netted 17 catches for 256 yards and two touchdowns while helping Michigan earn its way into the College Football Playoff.

Browns’ Cooper, Bell And Schwartz Have Sustained Injuries in Camp

While the injuries do not appear to have been overly severe in nature, the proliferation of them in the wide receiver room is disconcerting, mainly because it is the Browns’ top performers who have been disproportionately affected.

Third-round draft pick David Bell, expected to start in his rookie season, was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list July 22 with a foot injury that had gone previously undisclosed.

Next to bite the dust was Anthony Schwartz, who suffered a knee strain on July 28 and was listed as day-to-day 24 hours later. The deep threat is entering his second year in the NFL and will likely be the first wideout in off of the bench.

Finally, Amari Cooper suffered a right ankle injury on practice Monday and was ruled out the following day. The Browns traded with the Dallas Cowboys for Cooper, who was brought in to serve as quarterback Deshaun Watson’s top target in a revamped offense.

Baldwin Third Browns’ WR Addition During Preseason

With the addition of Baldwin, the Browns have now brought in three new wide receivers just since training camp began one week ago.

The first new pass catcher was another undrafted rookie, Isaiah Weston, who the team has since waived after he suffered an ACL injury during practice. The next add was Derrick Dillon, a former member of the New York Giants and a standout in the USFL, who Cleveland brought on this week.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been steadfast in his public opinion that the team doesn’t need to spend big money on a veteran free agent to supplement the wide receiver group, though the current rash of injuries could impact his perspective.

After Julio Jones signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, the two best players available at the position are former Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr., who continues to recover from an ACL tear he sustained during the Super Bowl in February, and Will Fuller.

The Browns have been linked to Fuller before, who was teammates with Watson for four seasons when the two were members of the Houston Texans.