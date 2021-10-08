Browns Land Texans Playmaker in Proposed Trade

The Cleveland Browns are in win-now mode, which will naturally make them buyers at the trade deadline, looking for pieces that could help their cause.

Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks was identified by Bleacher Report as a player the Browns could look to deal for in an article breaking down the “biggest NFL trades that could still happen.” Cooks is named as a target due to veteran pass-catcher Jarvis Landry dealing with a knee injury that has him on injured reserve and Odell Beckham’s apparent lack of chemistry with Baker Mayfield. In the proposed trade, the Browns would send a third-round pick to the rebuilding Texans for Cooks.

This potential deal hinges on the idea that the Houston Texans are tanking for the top pick in the 2022 draft. But even if they aren’t actively trying to lose games, they aren’t likely to win many this season, either. The Cleveland Browns are trying to win now, but they have some serious issues at receiver. Jarvis Landry is on injured reserve, and Odell Beckham Jr. still seemingly hasn’t established chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield. Cooks would give Cleveland a wideout who’s been productive regardless of his quarterback, while Houston could add more draft capital for its ongoing rebuild.

While injury-prone, Cooks has five 1,000-yard receiving seasons on his resume. And while the Texans offense has struggled mightily this season with Tyrod Taylor sidelined, Cooks has still managed 28 grabs for 369.

But is Cooks really a needed piece for the Browns? Probably not. Even with Landry banged up and Beckham finding his rhythm, Cleveland has a unit of young wide receivers they are pleased with, like Anthony Schwartz and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Browns Well-Represented in Trade Speculation





Play



Alex Van Pelt on Joel Bitonio: "He's the leader of that line" Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt addresses the media before practice on October 7th, 2021. #BrownsMedia #PressConference 2021-10-07T18:02:23Z

Cooks wasn’t the only player linked to the Browns in the Bleacher Report piece. The article also proposed that Cleveland swings a deal for offensive tackle help and acquire Andre Dillard from the Eagles.

The trade makes more sense than the Cooks deal, simply because the left tackle spot is uncertain going forward with former first-round pick Jedrick Wills nursing a nagging ankle injury. His status for this week against the Chargers is uncertain.

“Obviously, you would like to have the line and your starting group play every game, but the reality of it is it is not going to happen so it is next man up mentality,” Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt told reporters on Thursday, October 7. “James (Hudson III) came in and we have guys who can play in that position. I am not sure what will happen with Jed this week, but we will be ready regardless.”

The Browns would give up a fifth-round pick for Dillard in the deal.

Browns TE David Njoku Mentioned Again as Trade Bait

Because of his production, place on the depth chart and contract, Browns tight end David Njoku has been a constant figure in trade rumors. In one of the proposed trades listed, Njoku leaves Cleveland for Tennesee, bringing back wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

Njoku says he sees a future in Cleveland beyond this year — the final of his contract — but that might not be up to him unless he’s willing to take a steep discount. The Browns could opt to jettison him before the end the season to simply get some value.

On the other hand, the Browns run multiple tight end sets often and Njoku has seen an increased workload in recent weeks, playing on nearly 70% of the snaps against the Vikings.

READ NEXT: Browns Decide to Part Ways With Defensive End