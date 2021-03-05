Browns Guard Wyatt Teller Carries Gator On Back [WATCH]

You may be strong, but are you Wyatt Teller-hauling-around-a-giant-gator strong?

A friend of Teller shared an Instagram story showing the 6’4″ 315lb G carrying an alligator . . . on his BACK.

No big deal.

#Browns RG Wyatt Teller carrying an alligator on his back 😳 pic.twitter.com/k35P9ZSqdG — Brad Stainbrook (@BrownsByBrad) March 5, 2021

Wyatt Teller’s 2020 Browns Season

While he may have experienced an injury-riddled 2020 season, it appears Teller is back and stronger than ever this offseason. The 26-year-old guard missed 3.5 games with a Grade 2 calf strain. He also missed the Dec. 20 game vs the New York Giants and the Dec. 27 game vs the New York Jets with an ankle injury.

He was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list in December before being cleared a few days later.

The Browns went 2-3 without Teller playing in the regular season.

Despite the missed time, Teller still earned a 92.9 PFF ranking and was voted 2nd Team All Pro by the Associated Press.

What’s Next for the Browns & Teller?

Teller was drafted in the fifth-round of the 2018 NFL draft and landed in Cleveland via trade with the Buffalo Bills for a fifth-round and sixth-round pick in 2019.

It seems like quite the steal now, so what kind of deal will the Browns offer Teller in the future?

According to Spotrac, Teller earned a base salary of $750,000 in 2020 and is due to make $2.183 million in 2021 (with a 2021 Proven Performance Bonus.) Teller can then become an unrestricted free agent in 2022 at 28 years old.

During a January press conference, Browns General Manager Andrew Berry singled out Teller to praise him for his hard work and effort during the season. Teller responded with the following comments:

It appears the two have a strong mutual respect for each other, but will it translate into a contract extension this offseason, or will Berry prioritize other needs ahead of signing Wyatt?

The Browns 2021 Offseason

Berry will have a busy offseason, and it is difficult to say what his #1 priority is, but it can be assumed that acquiring defensive talent is pretty high on the list. S Grant Delpit and CB Greedy Williams will be back next season, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be searching for more depth at the CB and S positions, as well as LB and DE.

Extending Baker Mayfield’s fifth-year extension is also up for discussion. Berry was questioned about it during his recent press conference to which he responded:

“It is a good question. I think you know me well enough that it is not something I will really talk about publicly. We have been pretty consistent with our messaging around Baker that we think he had a really strong season for us, we like the maturation and the growth. both on and off the field and we are looking forward to him continuing to take strides in his second year in the offense.”

FULL VIDEO:

