Browns’ Key Free-Agent Moves Add to Rapidly-Growing 2021 Hype

The Cleveland Browns have been making some moves. With free agency season kicking off last week, Browns GM Andrew Berry had some decisions to make and questions to answer.

Will they fill the DE position?

Can they snag a LB or CB?

What will happen with Rashard Higgins?

Will they improve the defense in a significant way?

Let’s take a look at a comprehensive list of the moves Berry & Co. made in the past week.

Who They Lost

Before we take victory laps for the ones they got, let’s take a moment to review the ones who got away.

OT Kendall Lamm – TEN; 2 years, $8.5 million

DT Larry Ogunjobi – CIN; 1 year, $6.2 million ($4.6 million guaranteed)

DT Vincent Taylor – HOU; 1 year, $1.5 million

CB Terrance Mitchell – HOU 2 years, $6.5 million ($3 million guaranteed)

CB Kevin Johnson – TEN, 1 year, salary TBD

Who They Kept

WR Rashard Higgins – 1 year, $2.38 million

WR/Return Specialist JoJo Natson – 1 year, $1 million

K Cody Parkey – 1 year, $1.212 million

LB Elijah Lee – Terms TBD

Who They Got

S John Johnson III – 3 years, $33.75 million ($24 million guaranteed)

CB Troy Hill – 2 years, $9 million ($4.5 million guaranteed)

DE Takkarist McKinley – 1 year, $4.25 million ($3.5 million guaranteed)

LB Anthony Walker Jr. – 1 year, $3.5 million

LB Malcolm Smith – 1 year, $1.212 million

DT Malik Johnson – 1 year, $4.5 million

T – Greg Senat – Terms TBD

Browns Upgraded the Defense in Some Big Ways

Last season, the Cleveland Browns defense ranked 21st in the NFL in points allowed (26.2/game). They gave up 30+ points in seven games.

The losses of DT Larry Ogunjobi and CB Terrance Mitchell are certainly notable, but it is not the end of the world for the Browns defense. While they may not have landed one of the “big” names at DE, Takkarist McKinley seems ready and willing to step in when called upon. He showed up to the press conference looking quite dapper a few days after posting this video:

Cornerback Troy Hill, a Youngstown native, is also a step in the right direction, as it adds depth to a position that needs it. While Greedy Williams is expected to be back next season, adding another CB to play with Denzel Ward was an important move they had to make in free agency.

Berry addressed the linebacker position with the signings of former Cleveland Brown Malcolm Smith and Anthony Walker Jr (a move that nearly brought his former Colts teammate to tears.) In 2020, Walker posted a PFF tackling grade of 75.1 and ranked 16th in tackling efficiency. They also He also added DT Malik Johnson.

Perhaps Berry’s biggest move of the week was the signing of Safety John Johnson III, who is already becoming a fan favorite with his kind words about the Browns organization, calling the decision to come to Cleveland a “no-brainer.” Last season, Browns safeties earned the worst cumulative PFF grade in the league at 48.2, while Johnson earned a 85.3 PFF grade (3rd in the league.)

A message to Browns fans from our new safety @iamjohnthethird 🐶 pic.twitter.com/0BzT1cLsvr — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 17, 2021

They Kept Important Pieces

In the weeks leading up to free agency season, rumors about David Njoku and Rashard Higgins swirled around the Twitterverse (thanks in part to some cryptic tweets) but the Browns quieted the rumor mill by signing Higgins to a one-year deal and retaining Njoku via fifth-year option tender.

Higgins, a fan favorite in Cleveland, signed a one-year deal with the Browns. He had 37 receptions on 52 targets last season with 599 yards and 4 TDs. (Pro Football Reference)

Oh, and the fans weren’t the only ones who were happy Higgins decided to stay in Cleveland.

@CALLME_WOOD … what are we doing Hig?!? — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 18, 2021

