Trade Proposal Lands Browns Standout Wide Receiver For Draft Pick

A blockbuster trade proposal would net the Cleveland Browns one of the top wideouts in the NFL, an addition the offense could desperately use after losing one top receiver already last year and another possibly on his way out the door this offseason.

A potential trade partner for the Browns are the Atlanta Falcons. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported in January that the financially encumbered Falcons will be looking to amass draft picks in order to address serious issues across their offensive line. The Browns are in the market for a playmaker in the passing game and Atlanta has a wide receiver in Calvin Ridley they might be willing to part with for the right price. That price could be as low as a conditional 2023 second-round pick, per Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report.

“If the Browns don’t upgrade at quarterback and decide to run it back with [QB Baker] Mayfield, they’ll need to add a legitimate No. 1 receiver,” Knox wrote.

Cleveland released Odell Beckham Jr. mid-season after long-simmering tumult boiled over between the wide receiver and other members of the Browns organization. However, most of the issues centered around the wide receiver’s lack of production playing alongside Mayfield under head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offensive scheme. Beckham will start for the Los Angeles Rams Sunday when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

In the meantime, the future of another top wideout in Cleveland has come into question. Financial realities and a cryptic social media post from Jarvis Landry have left fans speculating that he may have also played his last game for the Browns.

Falcons Wide Receiver Ridley Poses Question Marks For Browns

A move to deal a conditional draft pick for Ridley is not quite as simple as just picking up the phone, however.

The wide receiver was having a solid season in 2021 before he abruptly left the Falcons after appearing in just five games. Ridley announced via Twitter on Sunday, October 31 that he was taking a leave of absence from the team to focus on his mental health.

“These past few weeks have been very challenging and as much as I’d like to be on the field competing with my teammates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing. This will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future,” Ridley wrote. “I want to thank my teammates, the entire Atlanta Falcons organization, our great fans, my friends, and my family for all of their support during this time.”

Ridley has not appeared in a game since making the announcement. The details of the wide receiver’s mental health issues have also been sparse, leaving little information on if, or when, Ridley plans on returning to the playing field.

Mayfield, Browns Need Upgrade Like Ridley at Wide Receiver

If Ridley is in condition to play, the Browns offense could desperately use his help.

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones led the team in receiving yards with just 597. Landry, who was second on that list with 570 yards and only 2 TDs, is set to make nearly $15 million next season, per Spotrac. His cap hit is actually worse than that at over $16 million if the Browns decide to keep him. But Cleveland could get out from under the deal by paying Landry’s dead cap number of $1.5 million should they decide instead to cut him. Otherwise, Landry will hit unrestricted free agency following the 2022 season.

While Landry hasn’t been living up to his paycheck in Cleveland, Ridley was outplaying his in Atlanta before he took the leave of absence. Ridley pulled down 9 TDs on 90 receptions for 1,374 yards over the course of 15 games played for the Falcons in 2020, per Pro Football Reference.

Entering the fifth year of his rookie contract, Ridley’s salary bumps to more than $11.1 million next season, which is slightly more than he made throughout his first four years combined. Ridley will also be an unrestricted free agent after the 2022 season unless he signs an extension or is claimed via the franchise tag by whatever team holds his contract.