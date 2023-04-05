Former MVP QB Makes Plea to Join Browns as Deshaun Watson Backup

Cam Newton has been clear that he believes he can still be a starting quarterback in the NFL. But if the former MVP was to take on a backup role, the No. 1 destination on his list is the Cleveland Browns.

Newton published a 17-minute video on his YouTube channel discussing his NFL future after not playing for a team last season.

“I know a lot of people have a lot of things to say in regards to my future in the NFL,” Newton said. “And I wanted to set the record straight by saying, ‘this is how I feel. There ain’t 32 guys, that’s better than me.’ But I also know that I could also be a backup and I’m willing to be a backup.”

Cam Newton Admires Browns QB Deshaun Watson

It’s one of the first times Newton has admitted that he’d be open to a backup role — but only in specific spots. He singled out the Browns as somewhere he’d gladly take on the duty due to his relationship with Watson.

“No. 1, I would back up Deshaun Watson,” Newton said. “It goes without saying me and Deshaun Watson’s relationship, he was on my 7-on-7 All-Star team. I’ve grown to admire the person, the athlete that he is. Going through a lot of turmoil, but I believe that’s behind him.”

Newton has started just 22 games since 2019. He was released by the Panthers following a campaign that saw him play two games due to a foot injury. He signed with the New England Patriots the following season as a free agent but didn’t look like his old self, going 7-8 and tossing just eight touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

He remained a free agent into November of 2021 before signing back with Carolina. He ended up starting five games but went winless in those contests, tossing four touchdowns and five interceptions. Newton did add five more touchdowns on the ground.

Browns Comfortable With Joshua Dobbs as Backup to Deshaun Watson

While Newton could be an enticing option, the Browns already have a very capable backup in Joshua Dobbs. Dobbs returned to Cleveland this offseason after a brief starting stint in Tennessee.

Dobbs impressed in his preseason appearances last season with the Browns, combining to complete 35 of 53 passes for 338 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

“I think the world of Josh Dobbs, the person, the player,” Stefanski said. “He got an opportunity to play some meaningful football games last season, which I think was good for him. But Dobbs, he’s a favorite of our building. I mean he’s beloved in that building. Everybody saw what he can do in our system or just in game settings. He’s a playmaker, so we’re really thrilled that he’s back. And then the person, just the fit in the room between Deshaun, Josh, Kellen (Mond), I mean these are really solid people that were excited about that.”

Stefanski mentions Mond, although the team may not be as sold on his potential as the developmental prospect. The Browns have hosted multiple quarterback prospects ahead of the draft, including Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Jake Haener.