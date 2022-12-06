Proposed Trade Lands Browns Perennial Pro Bowl Pass Rusher at Bargain

The Cleveland Browns haven’t finished their playoff push this season but are already considering the game-changing additions they might make a few months from now.

One such opportunity resides in a potential trade for seven-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Cameron Jordan, currently employed by the New Orleans Saints. The Browns could very well need a premier pass rushing type to replace Jadeveon Clowney, who is coming to the end of his second consecutive one-year contract in Cleveland.

All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett is an absolute beast and among the best backfield disruptors in all of the NFL, but there is no question that his value is even higher when teams can’t regularly double-team him without paying a significant price elsewhere on the line.

Browns Can Acquire Jordan From Saints For 2 Mid-Round Draft Picks

Jordan will turn 34 years old a couple of months before the start of next season and carries a hefty price tag of $25.6 million. However, the Browns can limit their financial commitment to one season if they wish, as Jordan is slated to hit unrestricted free agency in 2024. The other option would be to renegotiate the defensive end’s contract and lock Jordan down for another year or two in the future at a lower annual price point.

The Saints (4-9) are dead last in the NFC South, otherwise known as the worst division in football, and will be highly incentivized to move Jordan’s contract this offseason. Salary cap projections predict New Orleans will find itself between $63-$64 million over the cap in 2023.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report suggested on December 2 that a team like the Browns, a potential contender in the AFC with a clear need at the position, could land Jordan for the price of a second-round pick next year and a fifth-rounder in the following draft.

The New Orleans Saints are eying a full-on rebuild in 2023, and they’re going to be desperate for cap space. No other team is facing a worse financial situation. New Orleans will have to put in work to get under the spending limit, and that could mean parting with quality players such as pass rusher Cameron Jordan. It’s not hard to envision a team with Super Bowl aspirations making a run at Jordan, as the Los Angeles Rams did with Von Miller last season and the Los Angeles Chargers did with Khalil Mack this past offseason. The [Chicago] Bears got second- and sixth-round picks for Mack, and that is probably a reasonable ballpark for the Saints if they move Jordan.

Jordan Still Major Producer Even in Down Year With Saints in 2022

Jordan is having his worst season in a half decade in 2022, and he’s still been a high-level producer.

Per Pro Football Reference, the DE has amassed 44 tackles, including nine tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, 5.5 sacks, two passes defensed and a forced fumble across 12 games for the Saints this season.

Prior to this year, Jordan was selected to the Pro Bowl in five consecutive campaigns. He has also been named a first-team or second-team All Pro three times during his 12-year NFL career. Jordan has tallied 216 quarterback hits, 146 tackles for loss, 112.5 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, two interceptions and a defensive touchdown over that span.