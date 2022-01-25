Wife of Browns Star Takes Shot at Baker Mayfield Critic

Baker Mayfield has been in the crosshairs of some tough criticism this week in the wake of some stellar AFC Divisional Round games but there are some people that still have the Cleveland Browns QB’s back.

Leading the charge has been Dustin Fox of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, who was singled out by Mayfield when he spoke out on Twitter this week. Mayfield liked a tweet from Fox calling him out.

As the clash between the Bills and Chiefs was raging on, Fox tweeted: Do you folks see why what you have at quarterback just isn’t good enough? #Browns.”

Carly Teller, the wife of Browns All-Pro guard Wyatt Teller, came in from the top rope with some words for Fox.

“Browns twitter, am I supposed to know who Dustin Fox is?” she tweeted.

Browns twitter, am I supposed to know who Dustin Fox is??? — Carly Teller (@carlyteller) January 25, 2022

The Tellers have come to Mayfield’s defense before, specifically when rumors were floating around about his future with the Browns.

“It seems like a lot of people have forgotten so let me remind y’all that Baker led the Browns to the playoffs after a SEVENTEEN season playoff drought,” Carly Teller tweeted.

Wyatt Teller also had some strong words in Mayfield’s defense in his exit interview.

“He is tough as nails. Baker is tough as nails, but it is hard,” Teller said, referencing the torn labrum in Mayfield’s non-throwing shoulder. “This is the best of the best. It is hard. I love Baker. It sucks that he got hurt, but I pray that this offseason is good to him and he gets back to 110 percent and ready to rear and go.”

Baker Mayfield Taking Break From Social Media

The situation has caused Mayfield to take a break from social media, which he announced in a post on Sunday, January 23.

“Congrats to all teams moving on,” Mayfield wrote. “Some extremely competitive football was played this weekend. Was entertaining to watch. Would absolutely much rather be playing, but was fun to watch.”

Nevertheless… social media is toxic. Always kept my circle tight. Time to get back to that. Family and loved ones only. 🤟🏼 — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 24, 2022

He continued: “Nevertheless… social media is toxic. Always kept my circle tight. Time to get back to that. Family and loved ones only.”

Fox responded to Mayfield’s apparent callout and Twitter exodus with his own message.

“QB of the Browns says he’s leaving social media. Yet likes my tweet and unblocks me. Bit of a concern. Gimme Jimmy [Garoppolo]. And yes I only had 8 tackles in the NFL so save the time,” Fox tweeted before continuing. “Jimmy G is 33-14 as a starting QB. Get out of my mentions with your Jimmy slander.”

Mayfield Looking for Bounce-Back After Surgery

Mayfield is coming off his most inconsistent season as a pro, tossing 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, limping to the finish line of the season due to his banged up shoulder and some other ailments that slowed him during the year. He suffered the injury in Week 2 and wore a brace on his shoulder for the majority of the season.

Mayfield had surgery on January 19 and expects to make a full recovery in time for training camp.

“This is not the end of my story,” Mayfield said in a video on social media following the procedure. “It’s just going to be one of those little things that I’ll look back and remember that’s one of those challenges and adversity that I’m going to try to take advantage of me, and it’ll make me a better person.”

Per the team, Mayfield is expected to make a complete recovery from the surgery is 4-6 months and he’s expected to do some light throwing in April.