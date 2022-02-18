Browns Urged to ‘Go Get’ Former No. 2 Pick to Replace Baker Mayfield

Former No. 2 overall pick Carson Wentz is being pitched as a solution to the Cleveland Browns much-discussed quarterback situation.

Wentz is currently a member of the Colts, although the franchise is uncertain about their plan for him going forward. The team could save money by parting ways with Wentz, but The Athletic’s Zak Keefer reports team officials are still undecided on his future:

“He was far from the Colts’ only issue in losses to Las Vegas and Jacksonville to close the year,” Keefer wrote, “but his play was damning enough to stir immediate discussion inside the Colts’ West 56th Street facility — including one led by team owner Jim Irsay — about whether he deserves a second season as the starter. … Irsay was irate during and after the Week 18 loss … and that’s what prompted the closed-door meeting later that night with (general manager Chris) Ballard and (coach Frank) Reich.”

If Wentz was to hit the open market, the Browns could be a player for his services, using the former Pro Bowler to rev up a quarterback battle with Baker Mayfield in Cleveland. Fox Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd made the case for why the Browns should go after Wentz.

“As much heat as Carson Wentz gets, he’s 6-foot-5, 237 pounds, big arm, super mobile, 27 touchdowns and seven picks. I’d move on that in a second.

“If I could get Carson Wentz, I would go get him. If I could go get Jimmy Garoppolo — 33 touchdowns and 14 interceptions — go get him. Obviously, I’d take Deshaun Watson.”

Cowherd Wants Browns to Bring Back Mayfield

Cowherd and Mayfield are long-time adversaries, although the radio host was surprisingly even-keeled when talking about the former top pick and his struggles last season.

Mayfield completed just over 60% of his passes last season for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as the Browns stumbled to an 8-9 record. Mayfield had surgery in January to repair his shoulder and hopes to bounce back as he tries to prove his worth in his fifth and final year of his rookie deal.

“I would bring back Baker Mayfield. I would. I’d get him healthy, let him play and I think he’ll be better. Then if you want to trade him, do it at the deadline,” Cowherd said. “I don’t think he has much value after the end of last year but the kid was falling apart.”

Cowherd did mention that big names like Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper all saw their production drop after landing in Cleveland.

“It’s a trend. It’s not good,” Cowherd said.

Mayfield Browns Best Option for Next Season

If Mayfield can get healthy this offseason, he’ll be the Browns best option. He already has two years under his belt in Kevin Stefanski’s offense and plays his best when he has a chip on his shoulder.

Mayfield shared a strong message to his supporters following surgery, saying he’s looking to get back to his “true self.”

“I checked that box off to get this fixed and now it’s on the way to the road to recovery,” Mayfield said. “This is one of those steps to get back to my true self. This past year hasn’t been very easy.”

Mayfield is expected to be ready for training camp and to start throwing this summer.