Browns Veteran Drops Viral Comments on Myles Garrett

At 6-foot-4, 272 pounds with world-class athleticism, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is a quarterback’s nightmare.

Veteran Browns quarterback Case Keenum can sleep a little easier nowadays knowing the All-Pro pass-rusher is on his side.

Garrett has been posting videos of his offseason workouts, which — are in short — pretty insane.

“I’m in a different mode,” Garett wrote in the caption of his most recent post.

Keenum retweeted the video, writing: “If this dude wasn’t on my team I would be having some serious issues falling asleep at night after watching this.”

If this dude wasn’t on my team I would be having some serious issues falling asleep at night after watching this. 😳 https://t.co/btAOF3D5qM — Case Keenum (@casekeenum) May 13, 2021

Garrett’s workout videos also caught the attention of Browns first-round rookie Greg Newsome.

“He is a freak. I can’t wait to play with a guy like that, especially a guy like Myles Garrett where I will not have to cover for too long,” Newsome told reporters on Friday. “I just have to do my job. He is definitely setting the bar and showing he is ready to go. Whenever we get the pads on, he is going to be ready to go. How hard he works, it kind of shows me how hard I need to work all of the time to be as successful as a player like that.”

Myles Garrett Expects ‘Scary’ Results Next Season

Garrett collected 12 sacks, two pass deflections and four forced fumbles in 14 games last season and is primed for an even bigger year playing opposite of fellow former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney.

The Browns brought in Clowney after pursuing him for two offseasons, inking him to a one-year deal, banking on him being healthy after a pair of injury-riddled years.

“We’ll be very scary,” Garrett told reporters when asked about the signing. “I know everyone else is looking forward to it, and so am I.

“I know the guy is aggressive, really gets after it and he has a motor: keeps attacking, plays the run well and a good pass-rusher,” Garrett added. “He’s an athletic specimen like someone I know on the Browns, so it will be fun.”

Clowney notched just 19 tackles — four for a loss — and no sacks in a very down season with the Titans in 2020. That was coming off a year in Seattle where he missed time with a core injury and managed just three sacks.

Browns Made Big Additions to Defense

The Browns were focused on bulking up the defense this offseason and executed that flawlessly, adding cornerback Troy Hill, safety John Johnson, defensive end Takkarist McKinley, linebacker Anthony Harris and defensive tackle Malik Jackson.

The Browns also scored in the draft, getting Newsome and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the first two rounds. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods is pumped for what he has to work with, per head coach Kevin Stefanski.

“He is excited about the guys we have added,” Berry told reporters after the draft. “The way the draft shook out early, there were some guys who we identified and Andrew and his crew went and got, but Joe is a team player all of the way.”

READ NEXT: Browns Rookie Suffers Injury Prior to Training Camp

