Browns QB Case Keenum Trolls Former Teammate on Twitter

Veteran Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum had the perfect tweet for his former teammate Stefon Diggs on Tuesday.

Diggs was likely like most of us, watching athletes and other celebrities unboxing Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles on social media. The Bills wide receiver took to Twitter to voice his frustration.

“Damn so ain’t nobody going send me the ps5 or Xbox? Aigh bet,” he wrote.

Damn so ain’t nobody going send me the ps5 or Xbox ? Aigh bet — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) November 10, 2020

Keenum was the owner of the top reply, telling Diggs: “I’ll send you some of deez.”

I’ll send you some of deez. — Case Keenum (@casekeenum) November 10, 2020

Keenum and Diggs were teammates in Minnesota in 2017, with the two helping lead the Vikings to an 11-3 record and the NFC Championship. Diggs caught 95 balls for 849 yards and 8 touchdowns that season, the most memorable being the “Minneapolis Miracle” against the Saints in the playoffs.

The season with the Vikings was the best of Keenum’s career, with the journeyman quarterback throwing for 3547 yards, 22 touchdowns and just 7 interceptions. His 98.3 QB rating was the highest of his career.

Case Keenum in Focus This Week for Browns

Keenum is in focus this week for the Browns, with starter Baker Mayfield on the COVID-19 list for the time being. Mayfield was placed on the list after he came in contact with a staff member who tested positive for the virus. The team made a clear note that Mayfield had not tested positive for the virus.

Luckily, the move came on a bye week, although Mayfield won’t be back in the Browns facilities until at least Wednesday, giving Keenum reps with the first-team as they prepare for Houston.

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield will he placed on the COVID-19 list today because he was a close contact to someone who tested positive. Could be cleared as early as Wednesday. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 8, 2020

“I can’t really get into it,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said of Mayfield’s situation. “We are just following all the protocols. In this day and age, all of our guys are doing their absolute best. Nothing is foolproof, but we will make sure that we just follow all of the rules.”

📺 #Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski talks about QB Baker Mayfield being on the reserve COVID list + what the team continues to do to stay healthy & safe pic.twitter.com/4IW0TsK7vm — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 10, 2020

However, Stefanski noted that Mayfield has been working with the team virtually.

“He was on our virtual calls this morning so he is very much involved in what we are doing from a meeting room spot,” Stefanski said. “He will watch this tape. We will watch it with him. Anytime you are not out there, you wish you had all of your guys out there to get the reps – that is just natural – but we will make sure we bring him up to speed as soon as he is back in the building.”

Case Keenum Struggled in Scarce Playing Time This Season

Thanks to his experience and time spent in Stefanski’s offense previously, Keenum is better equipped than most backup QBs around the league. However, in the time he has seen this season, Keenum struggled.

Browns’ QB Case Keenum has replaced Baker Mayfield. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2020

He played just over a quarter of a blowout against the Steelers, completing 5-fo-10 passes for 46 yards. That being said, Pittsburgh’s defense was hitting on all cylinders that game, holding the Browns offense as a whole to 220 yards — most of that coming in garbage time.

