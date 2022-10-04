Ex-Browns’ Specialist Inks New Deal With AFC Rival

A former Cleveland Browns‘ specialist will spend the rest of this season scoring points for the competition.

Kicker Chase McLaughlin played the 2021 season in Cleveland before the franchise cut ties with him in May to head in another direction at the position. McLaughlin subsequently found his way to the Indianapolis Colts‘ practice squad and on October 3, that franchise promoted him to the active roster and signed him to a new contract.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news Tuesday afternoon.

The #Colts signed K Chase McLaughlin to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived WR Dezmon Patmon — who will likely draw interest on waivers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2022

“The #Colts signed K Chase McLaughlin to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived WR Dezmon Patmon — who will likely draw interest on waivers,” Rapoport tweeted.

McLaughlin Produced Roller Coaster Season For Browns in 2021

McLaughlin’s one season with the Browns began auspiciously, with a perfect start through the first six games.

Things took a turn for McLaughlin starting in Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he began a streak that saw him miss a kick in five of six games, including a field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders late in the year that contributed to a narrow two-point defeat. While perfect on field goal attempts from 39 yards and in, as well as 50 yards and over, McLaughlin was just 4 for 10 on attempts from between 40-49 yards during his time in Cleveland.

The kicker ended the year making 15 of 21 field goal attempts and 36 of 37 extra point attempts in 16 regular season games for the Browns, per Pro Football Reference.

Cade York Era in Cleveland Defined by Game Winner, Missed XPs

The Browns released McLaughlin on May 2 after selecting former LSU kicker Cade York in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

York’s career started in grand fashion, when the 21-year-old opened the season by knocking through a game-winning field goal to defeat the Carolina Panthers with just seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Now four contests into his rookie campaign, York is a perfect 8 for 8 on field goal attempts. He has, however, struggled with consistency on extra point tries. York has missed twice on 11 point after attempts, including one in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets in Week 2, which came back to haunt the Browns.

A touchdown by running back Nick Chubb but Cleveland up 13 points with fewer than two minutes to play. York’s missed kick left the margin at 13 and after blown coverage led to a deep-strike touchdown by the Jets, which was followed by an onside kick recovery, which was followed by a second score, the New York had pulled off one of the more improbable comeback victories in recent memory.

York missed a second extra point the following week during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, though to considerably less consequence, as the Browns went on to defeat their AFC North Division rivals by a score of 29-17.

Also working kickoffs, York has booted 17 of 23 for touchbacks and made one tackle on special teams through four games, per Pro Football Reference.