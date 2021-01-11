Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Tweets Praise for Ex-Teammate Kareem Hunt

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is offering up high praise for former teammate Kareem Hunt, who is now at the Cleveland Browns. In just the first half alone, the running back recorded two rushing touchdowns, helping his side take a commanding 28-0 lead against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mahomes clearly saw what millions nationwide were zlso witnessing, the greatness of Hunt once again on display. Check out what he wrote on Twitter:

That man @Kareemhunt7 is so nice 💪🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 11, 2021

Even though Hunt and Mahomes are no longer suiting up in the red and white together, the MVP favorite clearly recognizes continued talent when he sees it.

Hunt Could Be Meeting the Chiefs for the First Time Since His Release

Should the Steelers fail to catch up with the Browns, then Cleveland would be advancing to the divisional round in the playoffs, where they’ll face Kansas City. For Hunt, the match will certainly mean much more. The 25-year-old spent his first two years in the league playing at Arrowhead Stadium, having been drafted by the reigning Super Bowl champions in the third round (86th overall) of the 2017 NFL draft.

During his rookie campaign, Hunt was named to the 2018 Pro Bowl and became the NFL’s leading rusher for the 2017 season with 1,327 yards to his name.

His sophomore season was a completely different story. On November 18, the former Toledo star was released by the Chiefs after video surfaced of him assaulting a woman. Though the incident happened in February 2018 and Hunt has never been indicted on any charges to this day, Kansas City still made the decision to release their standout player less than an hour after he made headlines.

In February 2019, Hunt became a member of the Cleveland Browns, signing a one-year deal worth just over $1 million.

“My relationship and interaction with Kareem since 2016 in college was an important part of this decision making process but we then did extensive due diligence with many individuals, including clinical professionals, to have a better understanding of the person he is today and whether it was prudent to sign him,” former Browns GM John Dorsey said in a statement at the time. “There were two important factors: one is that Kareem took full responsibility for his egregious actions and showed true remorse and secondly, just as importantly, he is undergoing and is committed to necessary professional treatment and a plan that has been clearly laid out.”

Hunt Signed a 2-Year Extension With Cleveland in September 2020

Hunt has been nothing short of impressive for the AFC franchise, and it appears they feel the same. In September, the Browns and Hunt agreed to a 2-year deal worth $13.25 million, with $8.5 million guaranteed. This would keep the Ohio native at FirstEnergy Stadium through 2022.

“Cleveland has always been home to me, and putting on the Orange & Brown has been THE dream growing up,” Hunt said on both his Instagram and in a statement via the team’s website. “Being able to make it official, and play my heart out for the city I love for the next few years is a blessing.”

The Chiefs will face their eventual opponent on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. EST from Arrowhead Stadium.

